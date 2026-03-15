E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Overnight strikes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar target ‘terrorist hideouts and military infrastructure’, says state media

News Desk Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 12:45pm
In this file photo, a Pakistani soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, a Pakistani soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan. — Reuters/File
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The Pakistan military carried out overnight strikes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, targeting “terrorist hideouts and military infrastructure,” as the military continues its operation against the Afghan Taliban, state-run Pakistan TV reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was launched in late February following unprovoked firing by the Afghan Taliban from across the border.

According to Pakistan TV, the strikes “targeted facilities used by the Afghan Taliban and affiliated terrorist groups to support attacks against Pakistani civilians”.

“Pakistan armed forces have successfully targeted military installations, including terrorist hideouts of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij,” Pakistan TV quoted the security sources as saying.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The outlet said that the armed forces destroyed “technical support infrastructure and an equipment storage facility in Kandahar”, which, as per security sources, was being used to “facilitate cross-border terrorist activities”.

In another strike, the armed forces targeted a tunnel in Kandahar “that housed technical equipment used by the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij,” as per security sources.

“Operations under Operation Ghazab lil Haq will continue until attainment of objectives,” Pakistan TV quoted security sources as saying.

The development comes as at least four people, including two children, were injured when the Afghan Taliban launched a “few rudimentary” drones on late Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, in a post on X, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan had successfully targeted 70 terrorist-affiliated installations in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar, including logistic bases and camps that “directly or indirectly support terrorism from inside Afghanistan”.

A video posted by the minister alongside his statement appeared to show footage of several Afghan positions being hit, including the Tarawo terrorist camp in Kandahar and the Sher-e-Nau terrorist camp in Paktia province.

In addition, air strikes also targeted fuel storage sites near Kandahar airfield and the 313 Corps ammunition dump in Kabul.

Giving updates on Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, the information minister said the country’s armed forces had killed 663 Afghan Taliban operatives and injured more than 887.

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