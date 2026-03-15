E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl in final ODI against Bangladesh

News Desk Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 01:09pm
ODI captain Shaheen Afridi at the toss in third ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka, on March 15, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB
ODI captain Shaheen Afridi at the toss in third ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka, on March 15, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB
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Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in their final and third One-Day International in Dhaka.

“Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first in the third ODI,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X, referring to ODI captain Shaheen Afridi’s decision.

The match is being played at Dhaka’s Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

In a post revealing today’s Playing XI, the PCB highlighted that Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood were making their ODI debut today.

In their second ODI on Friday, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as rain hampered the match, levelling the series 1-1 after the hosts’ win in the opening match.

On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said it had officially reprimanded Salman Ali Agha for breaching Level 1 of its code of conduct during Friday’s game.

Teams

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

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