Pakistan Railways to run four special trains for Eid travellers

LAHORE: In a bid to enable more and more people to travel by train on the eve of the upcoming Eid, Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to operate four special trains from major stations to various destinations.

According to a spokesperson for the PR, the first special trains will depart from Lahore for Karachi via Okara, Sahiwal and Khanewal on March 16.

The second train will depart from Quetta for Rawalpindi via Sukkar, Rahimyar Khan, Khanewal and Lahore on March 17.

The third train will depart from Karachi for Peshawar on March 17, followed by the fourth train that will depart from Karachi for Lahore on March 18.

“The special train operations will help railways to facilitate a number of passengers intending to reach their homes for Eid celebrations,” said a PR official while talking to Dawn on Sunday.

Pakistan Railways typically operates additional services during peak travel periods such as Eid, when thousands of people travel across the country to visit family and friends. Special trains help manage the surge in passengers, reduce overcrowding on regular services, and ensure timely travel between major cities.