Pakistan rises to second in Global Terrorism Index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

The Global Terrorism Index 2025 published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) provides a comprehensive summary of the key trends and patterns in terrorism over the last 17 years.

The report ranks 163 countries (99.7pc of the world’s population) according to the impact of terrorism. The indicators include the number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries and hostages.

This is the fifth consecutive year in which an increase in terrorism-related deaths has been recorded and the largest year-on-year increase in the last decade for Pakistan. This trend is mirrored by a rise in the number of terror attacks, which more than doubled from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024. This is the first year that attacks have exceeded 1,000 since the inception of the Index.

TTP emerges as one of fastest-growing terror groups globally, responsible for 52pc of deaths in 2024

The number of countries recording a terrorist attack increased from 58 to 66, according to the 12th annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) released on Wednesday.

This reverses nearly a decade of improvements, with 45 countries deteriorating and 34 improving. The four deadliest terrorist groups intensified their violence in 2024, driving an 11 per cent rise in fatalities. In the West, lone wolf attacks now dominate, accounting for 93pc of fatal attacks over the past five years.

The Gaza conflict has intensified instability in the Middle East and is fueling hate crimes in the West, while terrorism deaths surged in Iran. Global terrorism deaths remained constant in 2024. The most deaths from terrorism were in Burkina Faso, Pakistan and Syria. Burkina Faso is responsible for one-fifth of all deaths globally.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) emerged as the fastest-growing terrorist group, with 90pc increase in attributed deaths. The TTP remains the deadliest terrorist organisation in Pakistan for the second year. It was responsible for 52pc of deaths in Pakistan in 2024.

Last year, the TTP carried out 482 attacks, resulting in 558 deaths, an increase of 91pc from the 293 deaths in the preceding year.

The report says Pakistan has experienced a significant rise in terrorism since the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan. Terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan have intensified their attacks, particularly along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The provinces of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa remain the most heavily affected regions, with these western border areas accounting for over 96pc of terrorist attacks and deaths in Pakistan in 2024.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, the TTP has capitalised on increased operational freedom and access to safe havens across the border. This has allowed the group to plan and execute attacks with greater impunity.

The TTP has continuously targeted security forces and infrastructure to undermine the state authority and disrupt military operations. In response, the Pakistan government has introduced counterterrorism initiatives, such as Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was responsible for Pakistan’s deadliest terror attack of 2024, when a suicide bomber killed at least 25 civilians and soldiers at Quetta railway station in Balochistan.

Baloch militant groups such as the BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) continue to take advantage of ongoing instability within Pakistan. Attacks by these groups have increased significantly from 116 in 2023 to 504 in 2024. Deaths surged over fourfold to 388, from 88 in the previous year.

Additionally, the surge in Baloch militant groups’ activity has significantly contributed to the heightened levels of terrorism in Pakistan in 2024. The BLA has openly opposed the government’s policies on resource extraction, citing the exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources without equitable development or compensation for the local population.

The group has also targeted foreign investments, particularly Chinese initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which it claims marginalise the Baloch people.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025