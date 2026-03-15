‘Post of responsibility’: Newly appointed Governor Nehal Hashmi vows better education, jobs for Sindh’s youth

Newly appointed Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi on Sunday vowed that the federal government would bring more job opportunities and improve education for youth across the province.

Addressing his maiden press conference after his oath-taking ceremony in Karachi, Hashmi said: “It is of immense joy that we will bring the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) to Sindh as well, with cooperation.”

The governor recalled that he conveyed to PMYP Sindh Coordinator Fahad Shafiq that the “employment, education and training opportunities provided to Pakistan’s youth will also be extended here [in Sindh]”.

Hashmi further said there would not just be “youth programme and computer training, but an entire comprehensive subject and chapter on education”.

He assured that certifications would be completed on their set time and degrees would be awarded in a timely manner.

Hashmi announced that free of cost Sehri and Iftar will be provided at Governor House to the deserving from Monday onwards. “This is not a party’s caravan but should be of Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif’s philosophy is Pakistan first, then party,” he remarked.

He urged the public not to make him into an “entertainer” and let him remain a “political worker”, recalling that someone had mentioned a TikTok video to him.

At the outset of his media talk, the PML-N leader stressed that as his responsibility as the governor, he represented “each and every person and child” of Sindh’s villages and districts.

“This is not a privileged post; this is a post of responsibility,” he remarked, praying that may God help him fulfil his role with honesty and justice.

The governor stated he would have audits carried out of “everything” being implemented. “You can pick up the budget book and compare how much money is allocated to me, and how much I waste.”

Hashmi went on to quip, “Please do not be considerate at all of my name and popularity. I really like those who criticise me.”

He encouraged the public to criticise him but also highlight if “positive work” was done at the Governor’s House.

‘I am Nawaz’s representative’

The governor said he would strive to leave the position “at a better place” than where it is now, stressing that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif focuses on providing facilities to the people at their doorstep.

He mentioned several projects carried out by PML-N-led governments, such as motorways, the Thar power plant, the Gwadar port and tractor schemes. “I am his representative,” Hashmi declared.

“He (Nawaz) can sacrifice his life for Pakistan, can go to jail, but cannot see damage being done to Pakistan, and Pakistan also means Sindh, KP and Balochistan,” he remarked.

Noting that there was a difference between news and propaganda, the PML-N leader said the public was welcome to speak on “his personality”.

However, he added, “Do not speak negatively about my country, my province or my provincial capital Karachi. This is my request.”

During his media talk, Hashmi highly praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“What a smart man he is. Not in terms of his physique but [principle of] work, work and work,” he said, highlighting that many leaders around the world praised him.

Referring to Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Hashmi said he thought the former was an economist but he had “shown great work” as the top diplomat too.

About Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Hashmi said the army chief “belonged to a household like yours and mine”, where patriotism and hard work are taught.