Dar notes ‘alarming rise’ in Islamophobia, warns it worsens existing tensions and conflicts

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday noted the “alarming rise” in Islamophobia and warned that it exacerbates existing tensions and conflicts, threatening world peace.

He made the remarks in a statement issued on International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is observed on March 15.

“In recent years, the alarming rise in Islamophobia has manifested in deeply troubling incidents across many parts of the world, including the desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks on women for wearing the hijab, vandalism of mosques, religious profiling, and the open expression of anti-Muslim hatred in public discourse and media,” Dar noted.

“Islamophobia exacerbates existing tensions and conflicts, creating a vicious cycle that threatens international peace and security,” he warned.

He reaffirmed, “On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we stand in solidarity with Muslims worldwide and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to combating prejudice, discrimination, hostility, and violence directed against Muslims.”

Dar highlighted that Pakistan, working closely with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), “played a crucial role in the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) historic decision to designate 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.

“This marked an important milestone in the international community’s efforts to promote harmony, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among religions, cultures, and civilisations,” he asserted.

Dar further noted that Pakistan also played a pivotal role in the adoption of another UNGA resolution aimed at strengthening international efforts to counter Islamophobia, including the request for the appointment of a United Nations special envoy to address this challenge.

Dar welcomed the appointment of Miguel Angel Moratinos as the UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia in May 2025, as well as the appointment of the special envoy of the OIC Secretary-General on combating Islamophobia in May 2024, “reflecting the growing international resolve to address this challenge in a coordinated and sustained manner”.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to advancing international efforts to counter Islamophobia,” FM Dar reaffirmed.

He said Pakistan was working with the OIC member states and the UN special envoy on the development of a “UN Plan of Action that would provide a structured framework to better understand, prevent, and eliminate this challenge”.

“The international community must stand united in condemning Islamophobia while also addressing the structural conditions that allow it to flourish,” the deputy premier stressed.

“Pakistan calls upon all nations to undertake sustained efforts to promote mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding among communities, and to uphold the values of tolerance, dignity, and peaceful coexistence.”