E-Paper | April 02, 2025

Not helping

Editorial Published March 31, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 08:26am

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi Deen Baloch in Karachi — is yet another misstep by the state in its fraught relationship with the people of Balochistan.

Dr Baloch has been booked under terrorism, murder and attempted murder, incitement to violence and rebellion, creating disorder and promoting racial hatred, and property damage, among other clauses. This is a sweeping set of charges against a woman known for her unarmed and democratic campaign against enforced disappearances.

Sammi Baloch, who was protesting Dr Baloch’s arrest, was herself detained under the MPO, just hours after a court ordered her release. She was earlier arrested for violating Section 144. The BYC has emerged as a civil society platform that has mobilised Baloch youth, particularly women, around demands for justice, constitutional rights and an end to enforced disappearances.

Instead of welcoming this nonviolent civic awakening in a province wracked by insurgency and violence, the state has responded with force and criminalisation. Protests, court orders and even strikes across the province have not moved the authorities, who seem intent on silencing the BYC through repression.

If the state is truly committed to peace in Balochistan, it must draw a line between militancy and legitimate protest. While terrorists must be pursued with the full might of the state, Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Baloch are not terrorists.

They are citizens demanding their constitutional rights: the right to move freely, assemble peacefully, and speak without fear. Their immediate release, along with other detained BYC members, is essential, not only as a matter of justice but as a first step in healing decades of mistrust.

Organisations like the BYC and mainstream leadership deserve engagement. The way forward lies not in suppression, but in listening — and ensuring that peaceful, democratic voices are heard, not jailed.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025

Opinion

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Updated 02 Apr, 2025

If it's committed to peace in Balochistan, the state must draw a line between militancy and legitimate protest.
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
30 Mar, 2025

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
30 Mar, 2025

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...