Mahrang, other BYC leaders face terror charges

• Shutter-down strikes witnessed in several parts of Balochistan

• Internet shutdown in Quetta continues for fourth straight day

QUETTA: Police have registered an FIR against Dr Mahrang Baloch, chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with 150 others, on charges of forcibly taking away bodies from a morgue, incitement to violence and other alleged offences.

The case relates to an incident at Civil Hospital Quetta, where BYC members allegedly stormed the morgue and took away the bodies of five ‘militants’ killed in an operation against train hijackers earlier this month.

The FIR, registered at Sariab Police Station on March 22, includes charges under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The charges cover offences like terrorism, murder and attempted murder, incitement to violence and rebellion, creating disorder and promoting racial hatred, and property damage.

The FIR also names several other key BYC leaders, including Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Satakzai, Dr Sabiha Baloch, Sabatullah Baloch, Gulzar Dost, Riaz Gashkori and Dr Shali Baloch.

Authorities arrested Dr Mahrang Baloch and 17 others on Saturday morning, placing them in Quetta district jail under Section 3 of the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

According to the FIR, the BYC leadership allegedly incited rioters to open fire on police officers, passersby and their own protesters, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 15 police officers.

Another FIR registered at Civil Lines Police Station accuses 100 to 150 BYC supporters of storming Civil Hospital, breaking into the morgue and forcibly taking the bodies. The FIR states that the accused also intercepted a private ambulance at Hockey Chowk, assaulted the driver and loaded the bodies into the vehicle.

Additionally, at Brewery Police Station, an FIR has been registered against BYC leaders Gulzadi Baloch, Ali Jan, Shoaib, Syed Noor Shah, Waheed, Jahanzeb, Zohaib Baloch and over 100 others for blocking the Western Bypass Road in Quetta on Saturday, chanting anti-state slogans and inciting public unrest.

According to police officials, Dr Mahrang Baloch’s arrest has not been officially disclosed. She is not in the custody of Civil Lines Police and remains in Quetta District Jail under MPO provisions.

Protests, blockades

After the crackdown, shutter-down strikes were observed for the second consecutive day in several cities of Balochistan, including Turbat, Mastung, Kalat, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Dhadar and Panjgur.

In Turbat, protesters blocked the Turbat-Karachi highway, disrupting traffic, while in Hub, demonstrators blocked the Quetta-Karachi highway at Bhawani to protest Dr Mahrang Baloch’s arrest.

However, police dispersed the protesters with tear gas and baton charges on Sunday morning. According to the police, the highway has been reopened for traffic.

Internet shutdown

Meanwhile, internet services in Quetta and surrounding areas remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Although PTCL officials claimed late on Sunday evening that services had been restored, users continued facing disruptions. The shutdown, imposed without prior announcement on Wednesday afternoon, severed communication between Quetta and other parts of the country.

The suspension also affected mobile data and WhatsApp services, causing significant inconvenience to residents. When contacted, authorities failed to provide a clear reason for the prolonged blackout.

Earlier, Quetta also faced a similar internet shutdown for four days following the train hijacking incident.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2025