Death toll from Harnai blast increases to 12

QUETTA: The death toll from Friday’s explosion targeting a bus carrying coal miners in Harnai increased to 12 after another injured succumbed to his wounds.

The bus was taking labourers from the Takari coal field to Shahrag Bazaar for weekly grocery shopping when it was targeted by a roadside bomb.

The latest victim was identified as Mohtaram, who got injured with six other miners in the blast.

The injured men were shifted to the trauma centre of the Civil Hospital, Quetta on Friday.

Effective strike observed in Shahrag coal field area

Dr Wasim Baig, the hospital’s spokesman, confirmed the death, stating the condition of at least two more was serious and they were under treatment in the ICU.

The 11 victims who died in the explosion have been identified as Iqbal Hussain, Javed, Umer Ali, Dulatmand, Bacha Hussain, Hazrat Khan, Hanifullah Gul, Rehmatullah, Ayazullah and Rehmat Shahid were identified, while the injured included Mohtaram, Abdul Malik, Bakht Zahir, Yarzada, M. Rawan and Shabaz Ali.

The bodies were dispatched to their native areas in Swat district.

Meanwhile, a complete strike was observed in Shahrag town.

The Mines Labourers Federation in Shahrag and surrounding areas gave the call for strike to express solidarity with the mine workers.

All shops, markets and business centres remained closed throughout the day. Traffic was also scant.

They said mine owners and contractors were paying authorities for security in Duki, Harnai, Shahrag and Chamalang mining areas, but they don’t feel safe.

They demanded that those responsible for Friday’s bomb attack should be brought to justice as soon as possible and miners should be given protection.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2025