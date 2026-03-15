New Zealand observes seven years since shootings at Christchurch mosques

Remembrances took place in Christchurch to observe and honour the victims of two terror attacks on mosques that killed scores of worshipers seven years ago, media reports said Sunday.

Fifty-one victims were killed and 40 injured at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019. in New Zealand’s deadliest-ever mass shooting.

The day began with “the Walk the Talk for Unity” at the Bridge of Remembrance in the city centre, organised by the Sakinah Community Trust, a group founded by several widows of the victims, local broadcaster 1News reported.

A memorial service at the Peace Bell in the botanical gardens began with a minute of silence, followed by the reading of the names of the 51 victims. It concluded with a laying of wreaths.

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant carried out the attacks at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2020 without the possibility of parole, in the first such ruling ever handed down in the island country.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, while paying tribute to the victims, said Christchurch and New Zealand “showed the world strength, compassion and unity in the face of tragedy” seven years ago.

Luxun vowed to continue to “build a country where everyone can live in peace and safety.