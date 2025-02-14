At least 10 dead, 6 injured as blast in Harnai targets pickup truck carrying mine workers

At least 10 people were killed and six others were injured when an explosion hit a pickup truck carrying coal mine workers in Balochistan’s Harnai area on Friday, officials said.

According to Harnai Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Coal Mines Area PMDC 94 in Harnai’s Shahrag district.

“The bodies of the deceased and the injured have been shifted to the Shahrag Basic Health Unit,” Kakar said.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site, and an investigation has been ordered into the incident, according to a statement by Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Evidence was being collected, and an initial investigation showed that the explosive material was planted on the roadside, the statement added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, an official statement from the CM House said.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured workers while vowing to uproot the scourge of terrorism.

“Terrorists who target innocent citizens do not deserve any forgiveness,” the CM said. “Strict action will continue against the elements damaging the peace of Balochistan.”

The intentions of the enemies of peace will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances, Bugti said, adding that the Balochistan government was taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the people.

“The terrorists involved in this incident will be brought to justice soon,” Bugti said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased. He echoed Bugti’s sentiment in saying that the “beasts who target innocent civilians do not deserve any leniency.”

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.