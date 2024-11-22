Army chief resolute in dismantling terrorist networks, eradicating ‘illegal spectrum’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Friday reiterated the military’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the “illegal spectrum” undermining national security.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with at least 55 security personnel being martyred in the first three weeks of November, according to a think tank.

At least 26 people, including 16 security personnel, lost their lives and 61 others were injured in a suicide bombing at a Quetta railway station earlier this month. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the blast, stating that its Majeed Brigade had carried out the attack.

Attacks escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorist group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

A press release from the military’s media wing said that Gen Munir visited Peshawar as a follow-up to the National Apex Committee meeting held on Tuesday and ahead of the Provincial Apex Committee meeting to be held soon.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief was thoroughly briefed on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and field commanders were also present.

“He reiterated the army’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security,” the ISPR said of the army chief.

It did not elaborate on what encompasses the illegal spectrum but past statements have referred to the “spectrum of illegal activities”.

The ISPR added that while paying tribute to martyrs, Gen Munir emphasised the unparalleled sacrifices being made in defence of the country, saying that they were a “cornerstone of national resilience” and highlighted the unwavering dedication of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The COAS commended the troops’ high morale, operational readiness and unyielding commitment to effectively countering all manner of threats.

“Through synchronised and robust operations, [the] Pakistan Army in collaboration with law enforcement agencies will relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security,” he assured.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and the security forces to combat terrorism, the COAS stressed that thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remained a top priority.

On Tuesday, the National Action Plan apex committee approved had approved a full-fled­ged military operation in Balo­ch­istan to target militancy and separatist movements.

The committee once again vowed to revitalise the National Counter-Terr­orism Authority under the vision of Azm-i-Istehkam to eradicate resurging terrorism.

The COAS had reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to national security and support the government’s initiatives to ensure peace and stability.

The apex committee mee­ting had focused on “Rein­v­i­gorating Pakistan’s Cou­n­ter-Terrorism Camp­a­ign”, with participants being briefed on measures to counter terrorism, act­ion against efforts to stoke sub-nationalism, religious extremism and disinformation campaigns, among other issues.

The committee had highlighted the need for a unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative to address these multifaceted challenges effectively.