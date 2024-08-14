Army chief General Asim Munir sees foreign hand in ‘digital terrorism’

• In address at Kakul, Gen Munir says Constitution guarantees free speech, but within limits

• Calls Azm-i-Istehkam ‘need of the hour’; tells Kabul not to ‘choose TTP over Pakistan’

• Says govt, military united against elements trying to destabilise Balochistan

KARACHI: Army Chief Gen Asim Munir on Tuesday blamed foreign powers for a wave of ‘digital terrorism’, which he said aimed to create a gulf between state institutions and the people of Pakistan.

Calling anti-terror activities under the umbrella of vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ the need of the hour, Gen Munir vowed that elements trying to create such rifts would only reap disappointment.

In a wide-ranging speech at a parade held to mark Independence Day at the Pakistan Military Acad­emy in Kakul, he addressed key issues, such as the situation on the Western border with Afghanistan, the threat posed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the situation in Balochistan.

In recent statements, the military has taken a harsh line against criticism on social media, with Gen Munir himself warning that it was being used as a tool to spread anarchy and false information targeting the armed forces.

The term ‘digital terrorism’ is increasingly being used by the military to describe the use of online spaces by its harshest critics — including PTI activists — whom it accuses of spreading falsehoods.

A number of PTI figures, such as party spokesperson Raoof Hasan and other social media activists, have also been detained and face charges related to ‘digital terrorism’.

On Tuesday, while quoting a verse from Surah Al Hujurat, Gen Munir stressed the importance of investigating and verifying information so as not to cause consternation among the people.

He also said that while the Constitution allows for freedom of speech, it also contains clear limits to what constitutes free speech.

“To the inimical forces, let it be clear; that regardless of the multilayered and multidimensional threats piled up against us we stand united and reassured. Traditional or non-traditional, dynamic or proactive, whatever form of warfare is applied against us, our retribution will be sharp and painful and we will certainly strike back.

“For indeed, we know that freedom is not for free, it costs many great sons and daughters, and we are always ready for that. I have full faith and confidence that the people of Pakistan and its security forces will never relent and let anyone cast an evil eye on this great country,” he said.

Kabul, TTP and Balochistan

Maintaining that Pakis­tan desired good relations with its Western neighbor, Gen Munir called on the Afghan Taliban not to prefer the banned terror group TTP over its long-standing and brotherly neighbor to the east.

The chief of army staff also assailed the TTP — which he referred to as Fitna al-Khawarij — for its “anti-state and anti-Sharia activities” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that it had reared its head once again in the province.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices and patriotism of the Pakhtuns, he declared that since these terrorist groups did not accept Sharia or the Constitution of Pakistan, the country also would not consider them Pakistani.

Referring to the situation in Balochistan, which has witnessed a wave of protests organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in recent weeks, Gen Munir vowed that the army and the governments at the Centre and in the province were committed to ensuring the security and welfare of the Baloch people.

Some elements, who are trying to destabilise the province, should know that they will not be allowed to weaken the country, he said.

This was an apparent reference to the BYC protests. In a recent press conference, the military’s spokesperson denounced the BYC as a “proxy of terrorist organisations and criminal mafias”, saying that it was spreading propaganda against law enforcement agencies who were taking action against smugglers and criminals.

International concerns

While most of his speech was in Urdu, the army chief switched to English to thank friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Turkiye for standing by Pakistan in trying times.

He also called attention to the plight of the Kashmiris, whose efforts to free themselves from the yoke of Indian oppression could never be forgotten.

“We stand rock solid with them for their indelible right to self determination… and reassure our full political, diplomatic support to the valiant people of Kashmir.”

Calling attention to the reality of the horrendous genocide being perpetrated against the people of Gaza, he said it was a blemish on the world’s conscience that Pakistan would continue to oppose at every forum in the world.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024