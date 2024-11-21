Army chief visits IDEAS, commends participation of foreign defence firms

KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit, the COAS observed an impressive display of arms and equipment by both domestic and international exhibitors.

He commended the active participation of defence manufacturers from friendly nations in the biennial defence show.

The army chief also engaged in meaningful interactions with foreign military officials and defence delegates present at the event.

Shahpar-III drone launched on second day of defence expo

Earlier, upon his arrival in Karachi, Gen Asim Munir was received by Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

The ISPR statement stated that a total of 557 exhibitors — 333 foreign and 224 domestic exhibitors — are participating in the exhibition.

It said that 36 countries established exhibitors’ stalls of which 17 nations were participating for the first time.

Over 300 foreign delegates from 53 countries attended the event and showed full confidence in the exhibition and the defence industry of Pakistan, it added.

A significant highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of the Shahpar-III, a state-of-the-art combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) Pakistan.

The UAV, commonly known as drone, boasts advanced capabilities, including an operational ceiling of 35,000 feet and an endurance of over 24 hours. It is equipped to carry a wide range of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes, the statement added.

The mega defence show that began on Tuesday will continue till Friday.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024