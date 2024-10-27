Six personnel among eight martyred in suicide blast on post in North Waziristan

• Several vehicles damaged in N. Waziristan attack • Militants target former JUI-F senator’s residence

NORTH WAZIRISTAN / PESHAWAR: At least eight people, including four policemen and two security officials, embraced martyrdom and several others were injured in a suicide bomb blast at a joint police and security forces checkpoint in the Eidak area of North Waziristan district on Saturday, officials said.

The attack took place when personnel were inspecting vehicles, they said, adding that the suicide bomber, travelling in a rickshaw, blew himself up at the Aslam checkpoint.

“Four policemen, two security personnel and two civilians have been martyred,” an official said.

The injured were initially shifted to a Miramshah hospital before being airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu district.

Police sources said several vehicles were damaged in the blast. The area was immediately cordoned off and the road was closed.

No statement was immediately issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing.

The attack follows a series of terrorist assaults over the past two days, which claimed the lives of 15 law enforcement personnel in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The deadliest of these occurred in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan district, where 10 Frontier Constabulary soldiers were martyred in an attack on a checkpoint.

A banned militant group claimed responsibility for that attack, describing it as “revenge” for a military operation in Bajaur earlier in the week, which saw nine militants, including a key leader, Said Mohammad alias Qureshi Ustad, killed on Wednesday.

Ex-JUI-F senator targeted

On Friday night, militants targeted the residence of former JUI-F Senator Maulana Mohammad Saleh Shah in Upper South Waziristan’s Khaisoor area in Tiarza tehsil.

According to police sources, unknown attackers planted a bomb near the house, causing significant damage, but no casualties.

Mr Shah’s son, Shams, said the attackers wanted to assassinate his father. Armed men reportedly stormed the house and opened fire, but the family remained unharmed.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with sources suggesting the attack may be linked to extortion demands that Mr Shah had refused to meet.

In a statement, the JUI-F leader, who is also the president of the South Waziristan Upper Political Alliance, condemned the incident, urging the government and law enforcement agencies to take a decisive action against extortion and restore peace in the area.

He revealed that this was not the first attack on his residence, attributing the repeated targeting to his refusal to pay extortion.

Condemnation

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of civilians and security personnel in the North Waziristan suicide attack.

“Terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs,” he said in a statement issued by the President House. He stressed the need to take all possible measures to eradicate terrorism.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also strongly condemned the attack. “Such cowardly acts will never weaken the resolve of our forces. The people and security personnel have made immense sacrifices in the war against militancy,” Mr Gandapur said in a statement.

He assured the public that the government stands by its security forces, adding, “The militants will soon be defeated and peace will prevail in the country.”

With input from our correspondent in South Waziristan

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024