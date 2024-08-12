Security man martyred in North Waziristan, injured officer passes away

• President, PM pay tribute to Lt Uzair Malik

• SHO escapes blast, traffic cop survives attack

• Bodies of two missing FC personnel recovered

PESHAWAR / ISLAMABAD: A security official embraced martyrdom and four others, including an officer, were injured during exchanges of fire with militants at two locations in North Waziristan on Sunday, police sources said.

Meanwhile, a young army officer, Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik, who was critically wounded during an intense gun battle with militants in the Tirah Valley of Khyber district on Friday, passed away at Peshawar’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday, where he was being treated. He was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Attock district.

The first incident in North Waziristan occurred in Razmak tehsil, where militants targeted a security official who later succumbed to his injuries. The second clash took place on Khaisur Road in Mir Ali tehsil, resulting in injuries to four security personnel. The wounded were shifted to Miramshah Hospital. The military’s media wing didn’t immediately issue a statement.

On the martyrdom of Lt Malik, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army officer was leading troops at Bagh, one of the three locations in the Tirah Valley where security forces and militants exchanged fire on Friday.

The ISPR said Lt Malik fought bravely and killed four militants. “However, during an intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar. Today, he succumbed to injuries and embraced Shahadat,” it said.

The ISPR said the security forces were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country. “Such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Lt Malik’s funeral prayer was held in Peshawar, attended by his family, Peshawar’s corps commander and other civil and military officials. He was laid to rest with full military honours in his hometown in Bhandar Tali village in Attock district’s Jand tehsil.

President, PM pay tribute

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over Lt Malik’s martyrdom, offering condolences to his family and lauding his sacrifice in defending the nation. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to continuing operations against militants.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the fallen officer and highlighted Lt Malik’s role in eliminating four militants.

He said the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the army in the war against militants. “Our martyrs and their families are the pride of the whole nation,” he added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to Lt Malik’s bravery, noting his pivotal role in thwarting the militants’ nefarious designs.

Mr Naqvi said the brave officers and soldiers of the security forces had made unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and stressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.

Traffic constable injured

In Lakki Marwat district, a traffic policeman was injured when unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at him in Serai Naurang town on Sunday.

The injured cop, Shahid Munir, was on his way home on his motorcycle after completing his duties at Manjiwala Chowk when two masked gunmen opened fire at him.

“During the attack, I lost control and fell into a canal along with my motorcycle. As the attackers approached, I managed to draw my pistol and fire back, forcing them to flee the scene,” Mr Munir recounted to journalists from his bed at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he was said to be out of danger.

FC officials bodies recovered

Moreover, the Frontier Corps recovered the bodies of its two missing personnel on Saturday.

They were abducted by unknown armed men from Tiarza tehsil of Upper South Waziristan and found in the Kot Konr mountains.

Meanwhile, a police official, Additional SHO Khurshid, narrowly escaped an explosion followed by gunfire targeting his vehicle in the Angoor Adda area of Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2024