NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four persons were killed and 15 injured in a suicide attack targeting a former militant commander in Razmak area of North Wa­­ziristan district on Mon­d­­ay, sources said.

A suicide bomber targeted the vehicle of Usman alias Liwan­­ay at around 11:30am, resulting in an explosion.

The former militant commander, who has now surrendered to the state, remained unhurt in the attack.

Local sources said two of the four dead couldn’t be identified as their bodies were badly mutilated.

They said that the injured persons and two bodies were shifted to the hospital.

The police cordoned off the area after the blast and started an investigation.

Miramshah Hospital medical superintendent Dr Hamidullah said an emergency was declared in the hospital soon after the blast and that the injured persons were being provided possible medical assistance.

He also said that six injured persons, who were in critical condition, were shifted to a hospital in Bannu for treatment.

The member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from North Waziristan, Naik Muhammad, and local activist Abdul Khalil also visited the injured in the hospitals.

A peace rally was taken out against the law and order situation in the district. The participants warned they would block roads to the cantonment area if their grievances were not addressed.

