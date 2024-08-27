E-Paper | August 27, 2024

Four dead in explosion targeting ex-militant in North Wa­­ziristan

Pazir Gul Published August 27, 2024 Updated August 27, 2024 07:52am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four persons were killed and 15 injured in a suicide attack targeting a former militant commander in Razmak area of North Wa­­ziristan district on Mon­d­­ay, sources said.

A suicide bomber targeted the vehicle of Usman alias Liwan­­ay at around 11:30am, resulting in an explosion.

The former militant commander, who has now surrendered to the state, remained unhurt in the attack.

Local sources said two of the four dead couldn’t be identified as their bodies were badly mutilated.

They said that the injured persons and two bodies were shifted to the hospital.

The police cordoned off the area after the blast and started an investigation.

Miramshah Hospital medical superintendent Dr Hamidullah said an emergency was declared in the hospital soon after the blast and that the injured persons were being provided possible medical assistance.

He also said that six injured persons, who were in critical condition, were shifted to a hospital in Bannu for treatment.

The member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from North Waziristan, Naik Muhammad, and local activist Abdul Khalil also visited the injured in the hospitals.

A peace rally was taken out against the law and order situation in the district. The participants warned they would block roads to the cantonment area if their grievances were not addressed.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan attacks
27 Aug, 2024

Balochistan attacks

The centre cannot ignore Baloch voices anymore, especially those who condemn violence and want peace and genuine efforts for change.
Political games
27 Aug, 2024

Political games

THE government appears to be set on getting its way, even if it means upsetting the distribution of power envisioned...
Ugly sectarianism
27 Aug, 2024

Ugly sectarianism

AFTER a period of relative calm, a dangerous bout of sectarianism rocked Karachi on Sunday, leaving at least two men...
Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...