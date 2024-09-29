E-Paper | September 29, 2024

Six killed, 10 injured in North Waziristan chopper crash

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 08:12am
Photo: File
Photo: File

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A chartered helicopter belonging to Mari Petro­leum Company Limited (MPCL) crashed in North Wazir­is­tan on Saturday, kil­l­ing six people and inj­uring 10 others on board.

Sources said the Mi-8 helicopter went down near an oilfield in the Shewa tehsil of North Wazir­istan shortly after take-off. They said the pilots attempted to land the helicopter safely, but the tail rotor struck the ground, leading to the crash.

The helicopter had 21 individuals on board, including two foreign pilots. Sources confirmed that the crash was caused by a technical fault and no signs of sabotage were detected during the initial investigation.

Mari Petroleum operates the Waziristan Block, formerly known as Bannu West, situated in North Waziristan district. The company made a significant gas and condensate discovery at the Shewa-1 exploratory well in June 2022, marking the largest hydrocarbon find in the country in 12 years.

The company recently achieved another success at the Shewa-2 appraisal-cum-exploratory well, spudded on June 12, 2023.

The Pakistan Civil Avi­a­tion Authority (PCAA) said in a statement that the Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter (registration mark: RA-24537 MSN 97518) took off from Islamabad at 11:15am for Shewa and later departed for Bannu at 1:15pm after a passenger change.

However, the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Shewa due to engine failure. During the landing, the tail rotor struck the ground, causing the helicopter to topple.

In all, 21 people were on board, including six crew members, a safety officer and 14 passengers. Search and rescue operations, supported by a military helicopter, were initiated from Peshawar to evacuate the injured. Sources said the injured were airlifted CMH.

The helicopter, leased from Russia’s PANH Helicopters, was supporting Mari Petroleum operations in remote areas of KP and Balo­chistan. It was operating under a wet lease agreement facilitated by Princely Jets, with the PCAA granting permission for six months.

The lease was due to expire on Sept 28, 2024, the day of the crash.

The Bureau of Safety Investigation will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Heart of the matter
29 Sep, 2024

Heart of the matter

AS World Heart Day is observed today with the theme ‘Use Heart for Action’, Pakistan faces a growing epidemic of...
A close watch
29 Sep, 2024

A close watch

THE IMF Executive Board’s stress on the importance of “vigilant monitoring” of its new $7bn programme’s...
Nasrallah’s murder
29 Sep, 2024

Nasrallah’s murder

THIS is an extremely dangerous moment for the Middle East, and indeed the international community. On Friday, a...
World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...