DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2022

India’s bowling not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan but gets results: Dravid

AFP Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 05:27pm
<p>A file photo of Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid. — Reuters/File</p>

A file photo of Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid. — Reuters/File

India coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday said he remains confident in his bowlers despite them not being as “glamorous” as their Pakistan counterparts in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament.

The arch-rivals, who only play each other in multi-nation tournaments due to political tensions, will clash in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the second meeting for the two Asian giants in the competition after India edged out Pakistan in the group stage.

“They are a good bowling side, but we also bowled well to restrict them to 147 (in the first match),” Dravid said on being asked whether Pakistan have a better bowling line-up.

“End of the day bowling analysis is the most important thing. You are judged by the results you produce. I respect their bowling but I am very confident that we have a good bowling attack that produces results.”

The former captain, on the eve of the high-profile match told reporters: “(Our bowling) might not look very glamorous but in terms of results we got some guys who produce results.”

Pace bowler Avesh Khan remains doubtful for the key clash.

“Avesh has been under the weather but hopefully he should be okay for tomorrow or for the later part of the tournament,” said Dravid.

India’s bowling, led by experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya as pace options followed by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, who replaced the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

Dravid believes high-pressure matches against Pakistan remain a good test for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November.

“We know Pakistan is a good team and it is a challenging match,” said Dravid.

“It will be a packed stadium and there is always an edge to these games and it’s good to play such games where you are tested. It’s good to play such tournaments before the World Cup.”

Pakistan suffered injury blows with three of their fast bowlers including ace quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, but Naseem Shah’s express pace has kept the opposition batsmen wary.

Pace bowler Haris Rauf insists the 19-year-old Naseem, who has taken four wickets in two matches and clocks speeds of over 90 mph, has given him confidence despite Shaheen’s absence.

“The way Naseem bowled in the last two matches, that has given me the confidence,” said Rauf.

“Partnerships are important in bowling as well. I have been playing with Shaheen for a while. I used to be relaxed when Shaheen is around. But seeing Naseem, I am getting the situation I am comfortable to bowl in.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 02:28pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 04, 2022 02:43pm
He is saying bowling is not hyped but better
Reply Recommend 0
Sharia
Sep 04, 2022 03:41pm
What a coach.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharia
Sep 04, 2022 03:41pm
Such a wise man
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Sep 04, 2022 03:42pm
How’s Pakistan bowling with newbies glamorous? It’s talented not glamorous
Reply Recommend 0
Jayanta
Sep 04, 2022 04:16pm
Without Bumrah and Shami Indian bowling is not that powerful..... Dravid said correctly.
Reply Recommend 0
VK
Sep 04, 2022 05:09pm
T20 requires less talent but more luck. Win toss, you are likely to win the match.
Reply Recommend 0
Unicorn
Sep 04, 2022 05:10pm
What a great leader and humble being!
Reply Recommend 0
senthil
Sep 04, 2022 05:26pm
pakistan has a better bowling unit than great India...
Reply Recommend 0
Kaustubh
Sep 04, 2022 06:39pm
Pakistan's bowling is like India's top order betting.. very hyped
Reply Recommend 0
Rks
Sep 04, 2022 07:00pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "Bring it on." Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Sep 04, 2022 07:36pm
Indian bowlers are much more disciplined and sincere.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

THE tragedy is only just beginning to unfold. A people that did not have very much to begin with are faced with...
Time to hit ‘pause’
Updated 04 Sep, 2022

Time to hit ‘pause’

As he looks to regain power, everything for Imran has become about political point-scoring.
Mistreatment of Uighurs
04 Sep, 2022

Mistreatment of Uighurs

OUTGOING UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s report on state practices in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous...
Herat bombing
04 Sep, 2022

Herat bombing

ANOTHER devastating bombing in Afghanistan — this time occurring in the western city of Herat — highlights the...