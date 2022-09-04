DAWN.COM Logo
<p>India’s Hardik Pandya is seen sharing an animated hug with Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan during a Asia Cup match on Aug 28. — Picture via Twitter</p>

Will the real Pak-India match please stand up?

The friendly pat-on-the-back camaraderie is good on a people-to-people basis but when it comes to sports, a little bit of competitive spirit can greatly add to the fun of the game.
Zohaib Ahmed Majeed Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 12:29pm

It’s the 54th minute of the match on a lazy Saturday when West Ham’s Michail Antonio tries to tackle Chelsea’s Reece James, catches his shin instead, and ends up tripping him. James quickly gets back to his feet and the two men square up.

Antonio shoves James as if to say “get out of my face”, although he probably said much worse, which would be unpublishable anyway. But before the two could transcend their sport and kick each other instead of the ball, the ref intervenes to keep things civil.

That 10-second sequence, of which there were plenty more in the London Derby, carried more passion than the entire five-hour match played last Sunday between the so-called ‘fierce’ rivals Pakistan and India. And just so you know, Chelsea and West Ham’s is actually a low-key and almost waning sports rivalry. For the truly real stuff, see how Boca Juniors and River Plate play each other, see how ferociously the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics compete or pick any of the combat sports battles.

Pakistan and India are often billed as archnemeses, and for good reason. If there is one thing to come out of their decades’ worth of diplomatic tensions and armed conflicts, it is their cricketing rivalry. And yet last Sunday, the two combined to produce a game low on cricketing quality but high on brotherly love, hugs, nods of approval and smize.

Thankfully, both teams’ batters combined timidity took the game down to the wire and duped the fans into thinking it was a brilliant game when it was not.

Had it not been for the final-over finish’s amnesic euphoria, more would have noticed how dull a game it was.

The obvious missing ingredients were intensity, fierce competitiveness and dark arts, which have been the hallmarks of Pakistan-India cricket encounters since time immemorial. Just imagine what Javed Miandad of the 1992 World Cup have thought had he seen Mohammad Rizwan getting a bear hug from behind by Hardik Pandya. Would Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have indulged in such borderline PDAs? Do Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani’s docile body language go with the ‘bad boy’ attitude perfected by Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the 90s and adopted by Shoaib Akhtar and others a bit later?

And what of Fakhar Zaman walking off by himself in an astonishing and totally unnecessary display of sportsman’s spirit that would have made Eddie Guerrero roll in his grave? Don’t even dive into historical Pak-India games for comparison. Let’s look somewhere else. Would David Warner have done the same against England? Would Virat Kohli have returned the favour had he been in a similar position in the second innings of the same game? Does one expect such generosity in any other sport? The answer would be no. In football, for instance, every foul call is contested by both sets of players no matter how obvious. That’s called playing hard and looking for whatever advantage — big or little — that’s coming your way. As players, your job is to play and let officials officiate.

Of course, no one is asking Pak-India players to turn into on-field thugs and make a game of cricket a boxing match. Neither is anyone asking for displays of machoism. That would obviously be a gross misinterpretation of what is being said here. What is actually being asked is for them is to play this particular fixture like it has always been played and not turn the game into an event of political messaging and goodwill gestures. Let politicians and diplomats do that, and Lord only knows the two countries need better relations. But the players’ job should be to concentrate on on-field affairs only and protect the competitive sanctity of a sporting rivalry that is now as old as the political tiffs and is an entity in itself. The game has come a long way for Pak-India cricket teams to just be an extension of two perennially bickering neighbours.

It goes without saying that once the game is over, once the ritual handshakes are done with, the competitive spirits need to cool off. What happens on the field should stay there, as it is done in sports all over the world. But while the game is still in progress, why dilute the intensity? What’s with the newfound obsession of being puppy dogs when it’s the bulldog attitude that made the matches between the two teams so riveting to watch?

The two teams will have a go at each other again tonight in what’s likely to be round 2 of 3. Unlike last time, a defeat would be of greater consequence, which offers us a glimmer of hope that both the teams would fight harder and put forth a product that revives the true spirit of Pak-India rivalry.

Author Image

The writer is News Editor, Dawn.com. He writes cricket but only because it pays bills. What he really wants is 11-men a side Royal Rumble.

He tweets @zohaib6891

Comments (34)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nambi
Sep 04, 2022 12:24pm
India will crush green shirts
Reply Recommend 0
Ajit
Sep 04, 2022 12:33pm
Article written by the Voldemort of sports journalism - cannot stand goodwill and wants only hostility!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 04, 2022 12:41pm
Who cares!
Reply Recommend 0
Concerns
Sep 04, 2022 12:54pm
@Ajit, Just a kid with bitter mentality and influence to write in Dawn, nothing more.. Let's enjoy the game as a game...
Reply Recommend 0
Amit
Sep 04, 2022 12:55pm
Its not the attitude, both the batting sides barring Pandya struggled to cope up with the new conditions, its that simple. Had somebody like a SKY, Rohit Sharma or a Rahul got going, this talk of body language talk would not have come into play. India's top order is struggling for form right now, there are no two ways about it, and the slow sticky wickets are not helping their cause.
Reply Recommend 0
Cool_Indian
Sep 04, 2022 12:55pm
Writer has truly brought out the factual position of sentiments of the indo pak match being played current.
Reply Recommend 0
E.Ravi Kumar
Sep 04, 2022 12:57pm
No body interested from both sides - just wasting of Electricity and more than that valuable time.
Reply Recommend 0
Logical and Rational
Sep 04, 2022 12:59pm
What kind of drivel is this writer coming up with ? He makes no sense. When a batsmen knows he is out, he needs to walk. That is what any good sportsman will do. There is nothing wrong is teams being friendly with each other. And this writer gets paid to write such stuff?? seriously ???
Reply Recommend 0
Ajit
Sep 04, 2022 01:10pm
@Concerns, absolutely!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 01:24pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Zidan
Sep 04, 2022 01:26pm
Geez I hope this guy is kidding!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 04, 2022 01:29pm
Inshallah Pakistan is going to smash the weak blues.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian Pakistani
Sep 04, 2022 01:30pm
@Ajit, well put.
Reply Recommend 0
Taliban Khan
Sep 04, 2022 01:34pm
I like this competition better than Javed Miandad and his crass racist antics !!
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Sep 04, 2022 01:44pm
What do u want them to punch each other or attack each other with the bat and stumps it's a gentleman 's game as far as I remember right ur article or analysis on a kabaadi game instead cricket is about mental toughness talent fitness and preserverance not about aggression and rogue behavior.
Reply Recommend 0
Alakesh
Sep 04, 2022 01:58pm
Sports is not some war. I think both teams played well, and after the game, a few handshakes and hugs won't harm the spirit of the game.
Reply Recommend 0
Thorappan
Sep 04, 2022 02:10pm
the walking... it was just a spontaneous reaction... if you played the game you would understand it better. when you knick it, you know, and sometimes you fail to fake it. nothing to do with sportsman spirit or something here. i feel one good photo from the entire game is the one that you are mentioning. treat the game as just a game. don't overreact dude. thanks
Reply Recommend 0
Shakti
Sep 04, 2022 02:11pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, take it down.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani
Sep 04, 2022 02:43pm
Before both teams had legends now kids. Only playfull
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Sep 04, 2022 02:48pm
Would David Warner have done the same against England? Would Virat Kohli have returned the favour had he been in a similar position in the second innings of the same game? ... The answer would be no. Very hypothetical and hypothesis has no answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Sep 04, 2022 02:50pm
The unnecessary display of sportsman’s spirit which you talked and rued about was shown by many players before Zaman from different countries too..this is not the first time nor is it the last...its a "Fakkar ki baat " too writer
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 04, 2022 03:05pm
Dont you write a sport article in simple english?
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Sep 04, 2022 03:07pm
A match without intensity is not worth watching; sports is not for the feeble heart. Go out, do your best, and leave nothing on the table. Thats how cricket was played and that's how it should be played. Anything is lese, is gimmicks
Reply Recommend 0
Rajeev
Sep 04, 2022 03:21pm
One question to the author about FZ walking away in a 'unnecessary' show of sportsmanship. When do you think sportsmanship is 'necessary' ?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahat
Sep 04, 2022 03:30pm
Bizarre article really, author wants players to cheat in the game and focus more on "rivalry" than the game itself
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Sep 04, 2022 03:31pm
It's a sport. And finally it's in a good place and players are actually showing respect and love for each other setting example for the youth. Stop spreading your hostilities. Shows you're still stuck in the 90's.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 04, 2022 03:56pm
My prediction.... Pakistan will loose this match too
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Sep 04, 2022 04:01pm
Write whatever you feel like but since the year 2000, Pakistan is regularly been thrashed by the blues barring one odd games.
Reply Recommend 0
Sathya
Sep 04, 2022 04:05pm
Old fox...you need blood? Contain yourself...those days are gone dear villainy...i expected this from a Pak journalist and this is the cultural difference between the civlissational republic India and your hatred filling entity...got it? Hope so...
Reply Recommend 0
Taskin
Sep 04, 2022 04:15pm
Why's walking off so astonishing? He knew he was out and did the needful - like rest of the cricketing world. Imagine he staying put and making mockery of himself and the country. This coming from news editor is astonishing, though.
Reply Recommend 0
SivaD
Sep 04, 2022 04:34pm
Funny take, enjoyed it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ruhu
Sep 04, 2022 06:31pm
Pakistan will win this match
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 04, 2022 06:52pm
Pakistan have beaten India so badly in ct2017 and in t20 WC India lost in these two matches so badly
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Sep 04, 2022 07:29pm
Highly negative article. The author seems to detest comradeship and friendliness. There will never be thaw in relationship between India and Pakistan if these type of people rule the roost in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn Logo