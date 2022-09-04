DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2022

Pakistan look to stay ‘brave and calm’ in another India clash

AFP Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 10:40am
<p>Indian (L) and Pakistani players arrive at the field during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28. — AFP</p>

Indian (L) and Pakistani players arrive at the field during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Moha­mmad Rizwan says his side are striving to stay “brave and calm” for their second clash with India as the arch-rivals prepare for their next T20 Asia Cup showdown here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Babar Azam’s team crushed Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to seal their spot in the final four of the tournament, an entree to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Afghanistan were playing Sri Lanka in the first Super Four stage match on Saturday in Sharjah, but it’s the much-awaited India-Pakistan battle that is expected to pack the Dubai stadium a day later.

“Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it,” Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong, told reporters on Friday.

“The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm,” added the wicket-keeper-batsman.

Pakistan posted 193-2 and skittled out Hong Kong for a paltry 38 in Sharjah to bounce back from their opening loss to India, who won both their matches in Group A.

“I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it’s a game of bat and ball,” said Rizwan, 30.

“So keep it simple. Yes, it’s a big game and our confidence is high but only hard work is in our hands, as the result is from God.”

Every India-Pakistan match draws packed stadiums and millions of viewers on TV and digital platforms.

The two rival nations only play each other in multi-nation events thanks to years of political tensions that have occasionally erupted into war.

Fans from both countries anticipate a third meeting in next week’s final.

“We have to play good cricket and make the final,” said Rizwan. “Our fans demand that we give our best and it is visible this time that the boys are giving it their all.”

Pakistan, over the last week, have grappled the conditions well in the UAE and the team has improved performance on every front after their outing against Hong Kong. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, the Pakistan players have shown distinct improvement. Though there is hardly anything to separate them on the UAE pitches but Pakistan seem to be more motivated to beat the archrivals India.

What is encouraging for Pakistan is the fact that they posted the highest total of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup so far and maintained the highest run-rate (3.811) at the group stage despite finishing second in Group B.

Pakistan fast bowlers especially Nassem Shah has created a ripple through stellar performances in the game’s shortest format after making debut in the India game while the spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have given match winning performances.

For India, all-rounder Hardik Pandaya, the chief destroyer in the previous encounter against Pakistan, will return to the side after sitting on the bench during match against Hong Kong.

Rizwan and skipper Babar played a starring role in their team’s 10-wicket win over India in last year’s T20 World Cup -- a match that is still talked about on both sides.

DAHANI TO MISS TODAY’S GAME

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a new Asia Cup blow with fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the India clash due to a suspected side strain.

Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the team ahead of the six-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

The team said Dahani’s injury “happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday”.

“As in the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament,” read a team statement.

But it is feared that Dahani will have to sit out the rest of the matches, with Hasan Ali, who made the team in place of Wasim, his likely replacement in the XI.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the Super Four from Group B after Bangladesh bowed out.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (24)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hope786
Sep 04, 2022 10:50am
It's just a game, let the best team win.
Reply Recommend 0
Bang-B'desh
Sep 04, 2022 10:53am
Pak defeated HK by 153 and India let HK score 153. So Pakistan will win, tough luck India. Flukes don't work all the time. GO BABAR!
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 04, 2022 11:13am
Best wishes to Team GREEN.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Sep 04, 2022 11:14am
@Hope786, Best team will be the one who keep their nerves
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Sep 04, 2022 11:51am
India is the chosen one to win.. Inshallah.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 04, 2022 12:12pm
……India will win easily.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam_Seeker
Sep 04, 2022 12:20pm
@Bang-B How logical you are!
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Sep 04, 2022 12:43pm
@Bang-B Want him to go early like in the previous match...
Reply Recommend 0
Sahil Bajaj
Sep 04, 2022 01:35pm
@Bang-B going by your logic, Pakistan were bowled out under 150 against India, they should have lost to Hongkong then.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Sep 04, 2022 01:55pm
@Nambi, choosen one to loose?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Sep 04, 2022 01:56pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , looks extremly hard if pakistani players plays seriously. Although Dhani and Shaheen are not playing.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 01:56pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Sep 04, 2022 01:57pm
STOP !!! Gloating about the Hongkong game, that was a game of unmatched teams. It is nothing to thump your chest about. We must endeavor to THUMP India.
Reply Recommend 0
E.Ravi Kumar
Sep 04, 2022 01:57pm
Many Indians stop seeing cricket. young people prefer to play cricket than watching on TV.
Reply Recommend 0
Anuj Seetamgarh
Sep 04, 2022 02:31pm
Don't understand why people of this subcontinent are so crazy about an idle game called cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Whatever
Sep 04, 2022 02:54pm
@Bang-B pak can only play well against minnows. Wait till they surrender again.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Sep 04, 2022 03:05pm
It is so brave to lose to India once, but I think these brave kids will do it twice
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 04, 2022 03:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, we know what happened last time you said this.
Reply Recommend 0
Ladla
Sep 04, 2022 03:28pm
Hardik to come Hard at Pakistan today.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Sep 04, 2022 03:51pm
Another DEFEAT, & Another ‘brave & calm’.
Reply Recommend 0
Dependent Foreign Policy
Sep 04, 2022 04:26pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring it on. The same will be brought by them !
Reply Recommend 0
Lol
Sep 04, 2022 04:53pm
@Bang-B lol the world cup win was a fluke You will lose in Australia as well
Reply Recommend 0
Unicorn
Sep 04, 2022 05:16pm
@Bang-B, wait for it!
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Sep 04, 2022 06:31pm
It is just game not war between two countries
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

THE tragedy is only just beginning to unfold. A people that did not have very much to begin with are faced with...
Time to hit ‘pause’
Updated 04 Sep, 2022

Time to hit ‘pause’

As he looks to regain power, everything for Imran has become about political point-scoring.
Mistreatment of Uighurs
04 Sep, 2022

Mistreatment of Uighurs

OUTGOING UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s report on state practices in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous...
Herat bombing
04 Sep, 2022

Herat bombing

ANOTHER devastating bombing in Afghanistan — this time occurring in the western city of Herat — highlights the...