Shahnawaz Dahani out of Sunday’s Asia Cup clash with India

AFP Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 07:17pm
<p>A photo of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani bowling a delivery. — PCB</p>

Pakistan have suffered a new Asia Cup blow with fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the key India clash due to a suspected side strain, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

The PCB said Dahani’s injury “happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday”.

“As in the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament,” the press release reads.

But it is feared that Dahani will have to sit out the rest of the matches, with Hasan Ali, who made the team in place of Mohammad Wasim, his likely replacement in the squad.

Pakistan will meet India for the second time in the Twenty20 tournament in a Super Four contest in Dubai on Sunday.

Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim left the team ahead of the six-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan lost the opener to India but hammered Hong Kong by 155 runs to enter the Super Stage of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the Super Four from Group B after Bangladesh bowed out.

Comments (33)
IK willbeback
Sep 03, 2022 07:22pm
Advantage India.
Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Sep 03, 2022 07:25pm
Chickened out ?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 03, 2022 07:27pm
Injuries are part and parcel of all sports including the great gentleman's game of cricket.
Recommend 0
Galang
Sep 03, 2022 07:27pm
Pushing to limits without sufficient strength training.
Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Sep 03, 2022 07:31pm
Hassan Ali is a lucky chap, in the team again despite continuous failure. But another opportunity for him to secure his place again.
Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 03, 2022 07:33pm
All the bowlers getting injured. İs it a new kind of match fixing?
Recommend 0
AL
Sep 03, 2022 07:47pm
The fitness levels of Pakistan players is a serious concern.
Recommend 0
fattrack
Sep 03, 2022 07:51pm
Pakistanis are the most unfit team.
Recommend 0
Nambi
Sep 03, 2022 08:13pm
How convenient.
Recommend 0
dAANISH
Sep 03, 2022 09:07pm
Best wishes for our hero.
Recommend 0
Mann
Sep 03, 2022 09:08pm
Does not matter. Outcomes is india wins.
Recommend 0
NORI
Sep 03, 2022 09:08pm
India lost Ravindra Jadeja, who with Hardhik won the match with India...
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 03, 2022 09:15pm
I guess the lobby of Hasan Ali is very strong against poor Dhanani.
Recommend 0
Pakistanarmy
Sep 03, 2022 09:42pm
Best cricket team ever!!
Recommend 0
Kambo Man
Sep 03, 2022 09:51pm
Pathetic stuff.....shameful to see how unfit our players are.....PCB wake up!
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 03, 2022 10:24pm
Unfortunate. Get well soon.
Recommend 0
Ishfaq
Sep 03, 2022 10:31pm
& he set up way for Hasan Ali in playing 11 for tommorow....
Recommend 0
Only Truth
Sep 03, 2022 10:38pm
Focus on flood victims first
Recommend 0
Akbar
Sep 03, 2022 10:44pm
Sad news. Love Dahani's attitude. Hope they dont play Hasan Ali again
Recommend 0
Munno
Sep 03, 2022 11:17pm
Lack of fitness. This is not good
Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 03, 2022 11:41pm
Getting Hasan Ali is a disaster .. very much out of firm and horrible in death overs
Recommend 0
Chalu
Sep 04, 2022 12:12am
Jadeja is out of India team due to injury.
Recommend 0
ron
Sep 04, 2022 01:06am
The terrible fitness level of these bowlers. Cant bowl 4 overs.
Recommend 0
Tarique Mahmood
Sep 04, 2022 04:33am
Hope that Dahani will recover soon and take part in other matches.
Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 04, 2022 04:37am
Time for Hasnain to step in
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Sep 04, 2022 05:28am
He was impressive in the first game against India, hope he gets fit soon.
Recommend 0
Aamir Khan
Sep 04, 2022 05:45am
Making room for Hasnan hopefully as he was selected a head of Hasan Ali?
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 04, 2022 08:24am
Bring Imad wasim back instead of Haris Rauf
Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 04, 2022 08:31am
Fitness is shocking
Recommend 0
Dehati
Sep 04, 2022 09:14am
Correct his injuries ASAP. He is the backbone now!
Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 04, 2022 10:12am
What fitness quality to represent a Nation !!
Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 04, 2022 10:39am
No worries. Inshallah only one winner will still emerge and that is Pakistan
Recommend 0
Barfi
Sep 04, 2022 02:26pm
Very Sad. But if Hasan Ali is the first choice ro replace Dahani,then this surely is a conspiracy.We have to remember that Hasnain is also there so if Hasan is pocked pver him then it needs to be investigated
Recommend 0

