E-Paper | July 19, 2026

NCCIA summons Imran's sister, Noreen, for allegedly disseminating 'false, offensive, inflammatory' content

Iftikhar A. Khan Published Updated
Noreen Niazi — Facebook/Shah Mahmood Qureshi/ File
Noreen Niazi — Facebook/Shah Mahmood Qureshi/ File
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ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned Noreen Niazi, sister of former incarcerated prime minister Imran Khan, to appear before it on Monday, July 20, over allegations of disseminating “false, offensive and inflammatory” content against state institutions.

“You have been found to have disseminated false, offensive and inflammatory social media content to defame state institutions and spread fake narratives,” stated the NCCIA notice dated July 18 said.

The agency directed her to appear at its G-13/3 office in Islamabad in connection with an inquiry.

“In case of non-compliance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice further stated, adding that non-compliance was punishable under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

While the notice did not specify the content in relation to which Niazi has been summoned, it was issued after a clip of her making claims in relation to last year’s brief military conflict between Pakistan and India was widely shared on social media.

In the clip, she is seen alleging during an interview that the conflict was “orchestrated” to improve the image of Pakistan’s military. She claimed the “drama” was played out in collaboration with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why Modi would have refrained from further attacking Pakistan otherwise.

In this connection, she went on to allege that the objective was to get Israel recognised by Pakistan, further linking US President Donald Trump’s praise of Pakistan’s leadership with Israel’s recognition as well.

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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