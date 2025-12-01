Fact check: Viral video of Noreen Niazi requesting Modi for Operation Sindoor 2.0 to assist Imran’s release is doctored

Several people on social media platform X shared a video on November 28 that allegedly showed Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi requesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Operation Sindoor 2.0 for her brother’s release. However, the video is doctored through AI.

Last week, Imran’s sisters had camped outside Adiala Jail, where the PTI founder is currently incarcerated , along with other party members after being denied a meeting. According to the PTI, Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen were “sitting peacefully” outside the jail when they were manhandled and “violently detained” by police.

After repeatedly being barred from meeting their brother, Noreen and Aleema gave separate interviews to the Indian media on the matter. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had slammed the sisters for giving interviews to the Indian media.

‘Operation Sindoor’ is the term New Delhi used for its May 7, 2025, strikes on Pakistan amid the conflict between the two countries.

On Nov 28, a user, who appeared to be a PML-N supporter based on his past posts and header image, shared a video of Noreen in an interview on India Today with the following caption: “Viewers, cat has now completely come out of the bag. Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Khan has requested India to conduct Operation Sindoor Part 2 against Pakistan.

“For the past few days, the movement for chaos and India’s closeness were not happening just like that Indian media was covering PTI’s protests, and Imran Khan’s sisters were spewing venom against Pakistan on Indian channels. The Pakistani public has recognised this mischievous party; they have become a security risk for Pakistan. Imposing a ban on this party has now become inevitable for Pakistan’s survival.”

In the video, Noureen could be heard saying: “People tell us this, and many police officers tell us this. They say that deep down, they themselves are with Imran Khan. Everywhere, let me tell you, this has become a referendum in Pakistan for Imran Khan, and they should not even think about putting a hand on Imran Khan because if they do that, what happens next with them is something they will never be able to comprehend in their entire lives. From your channel’s platform, I also request Modi-ji that Imran Khan can only come out of jail if you do ‘Operation Sindoor 2’.”

The post gained 78,000 views.

The video with a similar claim was also shared by PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali, with the following caption: “The woman scholar is telling Madam Modi that you will only be able to get Imran Khan out if you carry out Operation Sindoor Part Two. In other words, attack. Pakistan, and then rescue our brother. If it were up to them, they’d sell the country for Imran Khan’s sake — such loathsome and treacherous faces Pakistan may never have seen before, ones who are ready to join the enemy’s ranks just for their own interests.”

The post racked up 60,400 views.

Najam Wali Khan, an anchorperson at state-owned PTV News, also shared the same video with a similar claim. The post was captioned: “This woman is still telling her playboy loafer brother, even after he got the position of prime minister, that he didn’t get respect in Pakistan and he shouldn’t have migrated, he should have stayed in India, India was better. It would be better if her brother is taken out of jail, she and her supporters were brought to the Wagah border in a procession while being beaten with shoes, and they were all pushed back to Hindustan.”

The video gained 15,000 views.

He shared another video of Noreen’s interview with India Today with the same claim, gaining more than 14,000 views.

Another PML-N supporter shared the same video with a similar claim, gaining more than 100,000 views. She also shared a different video with a similar claim, gaining 34,000 views.

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its virality, keen public interest in affairs related to the PTI and former prime minister, and to check the possible harm that can be caused by false associations with India amid tense relations between it and Pakistan.

A keyword search for the alleged video did not yield any news reports of Noreen making the alleged appeal to the Indian prime minister.

Analysing the video using forensic tool Deepware showed that the clip was flagged as “suspicious”.

A reverse image search was conducted to trace the original interview footage and yielded a video uploaded on X on Nov 28, 2025, by India Today.

The post was captioned: “Exclusive | Listen to Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi’s open warning if her brother his harmed.”

The video shows the interview with Noreen. The part in the viral clip begins at the 50-second mark of the video posted on X.

The transcription after the 50-second mark is as follows:

“And many inside the police tell us this. They say that deep down, they themselves are with Imran Khan. Everywhere, let me tell you, this has become a referendum in Pakistan in favour of Imran Khan and they should not even think about putting a hand on Imran Khan because if they do that, what happens next with them is something they will never be able to comprehend in their entire lives. They don’t know what the mood of the people in Pakistan is. People are ready to kill and be killed and come out, they all say to say to Imran Khan to give the call, everyone says that. Imran Khan knows that if he gives the call many innocents will be killed since they (the government) have already fired at and killed so many people.”

India Today also shared the full interview video on its YouTube channel on the same day. The video was titled “Imran Khan’s sister’s biggest interview on Indian TV news | Noreen Niazi Interview | India Today”, and the portion covered in the viral video starts at the 18:47-minute mark.

The full interview also shows that at no point did Noreen make any remarks about Operation Sindoor and PM Modi.

Therefore, the fact-check determined that the claim that a viral video shows Noreen Niazi requesting PM Modi to launch Operation Sindoor 2.0 to bring about Imran’s release is false. The clip is doctored and has been dubbed over through AI-generated audio.