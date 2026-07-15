PTI leaders not allowed to meet Imran, again

ISLAMABAD: Lawyers nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and sisters of the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, were once again denied permission to meet him at Adiala jail on Tuesday. However, members of Bushra Bibi’s family were allowed to meet her.

According to a list submitted to the Adiala jail administration by Advocate Awais Younas Chaudhry, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Sardar Abdul Latif Khosa, Salman Safdar and Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari arrived at the jail, but were not permitted to meet the former prime minister.

As Mr Khan’s sisters had asked party workers not to gather outside Adiala jail, only a small number of supporters were present.

It is worth mentioning that Aleema Khan had advised party workers and leaders not to come to Adiala jail and instead focus on the protest movement, which is expected to begin later this month or early next month.

Speaking to reporters, Aleema Khan said a proposal had been made to allow Noreen Niazi to meet Imran Khan, but even that meeting did not take place.

Talking to Dawn, Advocate Awais Younas Chaudhry said he and other lawyers were waiting at Gate No 5 when jail officials asked them to move aside because members of Bushra Bibi’s family were arriving.

“Soon, Bushra Bibi’s sister-in-law and her daughter, Mubishra, arrived and were allowed to enter the jail,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026