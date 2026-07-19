E-Paper | July 19, 2026

France's Mbappe becomes World Cup's all-time top scorer

Reuters Published Updated
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal, Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on July 18, 2026. — Reuters
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal, Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on July 18, 2026. — Reuters
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France striker Kylian Mbappe became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer ​with 22 goals when he netted twice ‌in Les Bleus’ 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place game on Saturday.

The 27-year-old leapfrogged Argentina’s Lionel Messi (21), who ​is due to play in Sunday’s final ​against Spain, and although that will almost certainly ⁠be his rival’s last World Cup game, Mbappe ​will probably play in at least one more ​global tournament.

Mbappe finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals to lead the Golden Boot standings, two ahead ​of Messi.

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal, Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on July 18, 2026. — Reuters
France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal, Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on July 18, 2026. — Reuters

The Real Madrid forward managed the feat ​in 22 appearances, scoring four goals in 2018 and eight ‌in 2022 as France reached both finals, beating Croatia and losing to Argentina four years ago.

“Messi is going to score (on Sunday), that’s for sure. I’m just ​trying to ​help my ⁠team win. When you score a lot of goals at the World Cup, ​it puts you in a certain category,” ​Mbappe ⁠said.

“I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow’s match. ⁠It’s ​good in terms of legacy, ​but today it’s not the first thing on my mind.”

FIFA World Cup 2026
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