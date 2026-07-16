E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Court dismisses post-arrest bail petition of podcast host Rehan Tariq in blasphemy case

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published Updated
YouTuber Rehan Tariq. — Photo via X/@RehanTofficial
YouTuber Rehan Tariq. — Photo via X/@RehanTofficial
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of podcast host Rehan Tariq in a case registered under blasphemy laws and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a first information report (FIR) against the YouTuber on June 25, after he conducted a podcast with a religious scholar and discussed highly sensitive and controversial sectarian issues, sparking controversy among followers of different sects.

The NCCIA had arrested the Youtuber from Lahore’s international airport upon his arrival from abroad. On Tuesday, he was sent on judicial remand by a magistrate.

Advocate Mian Dawood argued before the magistrate on behalf of the petitioner, saying that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence linking his client to the alleged social media uploads.

He argued that conducting an interview and asking questions on historical or religious matters were constitutionally protected journalistic functions. He further pointed out that the first information report (FIR) did not specify which questions were allegedly objectionable.

The advocate stated that opinions obtained from prominent religious scholars showed that the questions did not amount to disrespecting any revered Islamic personality.

The counsel further argued that the petitioner was entitled to bail because the prosecution allegedly failed to comply with the requirements of Section 196 (Prosecution for offences against the state) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He stated that the offences fell within the non-prohibitory clause, the investigation had been completed, no further recovery was required, and the case warranted further inquiry.

In his verdict, Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo dismissed the bail petition, noting that no case for extraordinary concession of bail had been made out in the matter.

The NCCIA registered the FIR against Tariq under section 11 (hate speech) of the Prevention of Electronic Act 2016, as well as section 153-A (spreading hate or promoting enmity between different groups), section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) and section 298 (uttering words or making gestures with the deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier this month, the magistrate granted the NCCIA a six-day physical remand of the podcast host upon the request of the investigating officer.

In May, the NCCIA arrested 11 social media activists in different cities of Punjab for allegedly spreading “anti-state propaganda and inciting unrest” among the public.

Pakistan

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe