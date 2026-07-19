E-Paper | July 19, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Haj land route

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RAWALPINDI: ... Arrangements are being made to send 34,000 Hajis ... but no one would be allowed to go by any land route this year, Maulana [Kausar Niazi, Federal Religious Affairs Minister] said. Fourteen thousand Hajis will go by sea and 20,000 by air, but if need be more intending Hajis will be accommodated. … The total Haj dues to be deposited with the banks are as under: Deck — Rs 8,234; Second Class sea:- Rs 9,970; First Class sea:- Rs10,270; Air: Rs 10,518. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by our staff reporter,] Karachi had recorded about five inches of rain in its first monsoon spell during the first 24 hours ending 9 p.m. yesterday [July 18]. … According to [a news agency], 5 persons lost their lives during the rains — 3 were electrocuted and two drowned. … At least 60 families of hut dwellers closest to the banks of the Malir River in Mahmoodabad Zone have ... been shifted to safer places. … The causeway of the Korangi Road beyond Defence Society was partially damaged and was about four feet under water. … The rains added to the misery of the water-starved people, particularly in the suburban townships... .

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

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