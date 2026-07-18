From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Units taken over

RAWALPINDI: In a major move toward rational integration of the rural economy, Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [July 17] announced nationalisation of cotton-ginning, rice-husking and flour-milling units in the country, setting up a separate federal agrarian management ministry to oversee the working of the new arrangement. In an address to the nation … the Prime Minister stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as nationalisation of an industry as the units coming under State control did not belong to the industrial sector and were integral part of the agricultural economy.

He said his Government remained committed to its promise of no more nationalisation of industries during its present term of office, pointing out that “adherence to pledges and fidelity to our assurances are woven into our creed”. [He] explained that the measures that will bring under Government ownership, control and management an estimated 2,400 units spread all over the country with a turnover of nearly Rs 1,400 crore, was aimed at eliminating the “economic hegemony” of the middleman in agriculture, hoarding, black marketing, profiteering, price manipulation and adulteration.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026