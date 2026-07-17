From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Electoral rolls out

LAHORE: The Chief Election Commissioner, Mr Sajjad Ahmad Jan, today [July 16] appealed to the people throughout the country to help the Commission in preparation of final electoral rolls on the basis of which the next general election would be held. He made the appeal while addressing a news conference… . Mr Jan said the draft electoral rolls had been made public today, according to schedule, along with the names of revising authorities. The Commission had fixed August six as last date for filing claims or objections to these rolls… . People who wished to file objections … should hurry up and approach their respective revising authority. The final electoral rolls would be published by October 30. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Montreal,] the Taiwan Olympic Com­mittee today [July 16] pulled its contingent out of the 21st Olympiad, opening here tomorrow. The International Olympic Committee announced that the Republic of China (Taiwan) has withdrawn from the Olympic Games. Meanwhile, the … IOC voted by two-third majority … that nationalist Chinese athletes could compete … as Taiwan, but could not use the designation of Republic of China.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026