Spain, Argentina prepare for grand finale

EAST RUTHERFORD: Spain and Argentina prepared to do battle in Sunday’s World Cup final in New Jersey as organisers said they were keeping a close eye on smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups, while Spain are trying to win a second title after their maiden victory in 2010.

Organisers said they were “monitoring closely” the smoke that has choked skies over large areas of the United States.

“There’s been discussion about it, and we have somebody with the National Weather Service that sits in FIFA headquarters there, so we’re monitoring closely,” Andrew Giuliani, White House World Cup task force executive director, told a briefing.

US President Donald Trump will be among a crowd of over 80,000 spectators as the largest World Cup in history reaches its climax in the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It will be the only game of the tournament that Trump has attended.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would also attend the final after an invitation from the American president.

Trump on Friday hailed the World Cup, also played in Mexico and Canada, as “the most successful sporting event perhaps in the history of the world” as he held a reception in New York with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino.

PHYSICAL BATTLE

Spain captain Rodri said he was bracing for a “physical” battle with Argentina and would aim to ignore any possible “provocations”.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon D’Or winner, said he expected the final to be unlike any other game the European champions had faced.

“I think Sunday’s match will be quite different,” the Manchester City star told reporters.

“It will be a more physical one, and we must be prepared. But I believe that if we are known for something in this national team, it is that we know how to play different games based on the moment.

“So we can adapt to having to defend, counter-attacking, to attacking. We are a very complete team, and that is why we are here.”

When asked if he expected Argentina to resort to “provocative” tactics, Rodri replied: “Well, that’s a part of football.”

“We will see how the game plays out. I like to think that (Argentina) are a national team that gives their utmost, and they don’t go that down that route.

NEW YORK: Spain’s midfielder Rodri speaks to the fans next to head coach Luis de la Fuente at the Javits Center.—AFP

“But if we enter such a stage of the game, obviously we must ignore that and try to play our game, so that we don’t fall into provocations.”

The Spanish skipper meanwhile saluted Argentina counterpart Lionel Messi — almost certainly playing in the final World Cup match of his career — as “the greatest of all times”. But Rodri warned that Argentina were more than a one-man band.

On the other hand super-sub Mikel Merino said that neutralising the threat of Messi will be a “huge challenge”.

Arsenal ace Merino has played a decisive role in Spain’s road to the final, coming off the substitutes bench to score late winners in a last-16 defeat of Portugal and a quarter-final victory over Belgium.

“I have incredible confidence in myself and my abilities, and every time I step onto the pitch, I believe I can make an impact for the team,” Merino stated.

“But honestly, it doesn’t matter who the hero is; the important thing is that the team wins in the end. “When you win a title, it belongs to everyone, not just the starting eleven,” he added.

‘SPECIAL ATTENTION’

Dealing with Messi will always be a huge headache for any opponent and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said that his side planned to pay “special attention” to the eight-time Ballon D’or winner.

However the coach ruled out trying to man-mark the Argentina captain.

De la Fuente recalled an experience from when he was coaching Sevilla’s youth team while Messi was playing junior football for Barcelona, underlining how it was impossible to keep him quiet for the whole match.

“I first encountered him when I was coaching the Sevilla youth team,” he said. “We went to Barcelona, and I had heard great things about a kid named Messi.

“So we assigned a player to mark him man-to-man, but in the 70th minute, I substituted the marker because he was on a yellow card. The score was 0-0, and in the span of 15 minutes, Messi scored four goals against us.

“So we won’t use man-to-man marking this time. We have to stay alert and pay special attention, certainly,” de la Fuente added.

Sunday’s final will also be a personal duel between de la Fuente and has Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni, who formed a friendship in 2017 when de la Fuente was an instructor as Scaloni studied for his professional coaching licence.

De la Fuente strongly pushed back at suggestions that Argentina may resort to skullduggery or streetwise tactics in an attempt to disrupt Spain.

“Oh, please, no, no, no,” de la Fuente said. “I would never dare to say that. I have the utmost admiration for this national team.

“They’ve won the World Cup, two Copa Americas, the Finalissima… and they are led by a close friend of mine. I have nothing but admiration and more admiration for them.

“I believe that both Spain and Argentina will have a game plan where talent and good football will rule over everything else.”

‘LEGEND’

Scaloni, meanwhile, urged fans to make the most of seeing Messi lead out his team in another World Cup final at the age of 39.

“He has made history. He is a legend,” Scaloni said of the former Barcelona player, who helped Argentina to win the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

For Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said he gets emotional when he reflects on the collective efforts that have gone into their success.

“Honestly sometimes I cry to myself thinking about what we have achieved,” he said. “My message to my team-mates is that they should enjoy this moment, prepare with a smile. This is something we will remember forever.”

Argentina had gone 28 years without winning a major international title before lifting the Copa America in 2021 to spark this current golden era.

“They have done things that a few years ago were unthinkable. It was not easy to get here and to compete at this level over so many years,” Scaloni said.

“We might win and I hope we do but in any case the journey to get this far has been incredible.”

Scaloni said he could not answer whether the game would definitely be Messi’s last at a World Cup, but it seems highly unlikely he will continue until the next one.

Argentina will have to beat the reigning European champions if they are to become the first nation in 64 years to win back-to-back World Cups.

“They are a great team. Everything worries me about them,” Scaloni said.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026