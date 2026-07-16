E-Paper | July 16, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Quaid’s centenary

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ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee making arrangements for celebrations of Quaid-i-Azam’s birth centenary, finalised an elaborate programme in a meeting ... today [July 15]. The programme includes a seven-day international congress at Islamabad, institution of an annual Quaid-i-Azam Human Rights International Prize, setting up a Quaid-i-Azam Centenary Memorial Museum and exhibition of paintings, books, photographs, stamps and documentary films throughout the country. The international congress to be held from December 19 this year, will be attended by delegates from 25 countries including African and Latin American states. The Prime Minister, Mr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, will be requested to address its inaugural session. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Denpasar, Bali,] nearly one thousand people were killed or injured by earthquakes in Bali Island yesterday [July 14] … according to first Police estimates… . Only 211 bodies have been found so far, but many more were still buried under ... debris. … The tremor struck at 2.15 in the afternoon and lasted only ... seconds. Another quake followed … with a force of 5.6 on the Richter Scale.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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