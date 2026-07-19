E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Users reporting Facebook, Instagram outage: Downdetector

News Desk Published Updated
A combination photo of Facebook and Instagram logos. — Reuters/File
A combination photo of Facebook and Instagram logos. — Reuters/File
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Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages, according to reports from real-time outage monitor Downdetector.

Both platforms are owned by tech giant Meta.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, Pakistani users have been reporting problems with Facebook since 12:26pm. Outage reports peaked at 191 reports at 1:29pm and are now beginning to decline to 174 at 1:44pm.

In the United States, the reports peaked at 4,587 (12:58pm) and have begun to decline, with 3,161 as of the last update at 1:28pm.

Instagram, meanwhile, has also seen a steep rise in outage reports from Pakistan in the last hour, beginning at 12:30pm and similarly peaking at 1:29pm with 173 reports. It then declined to 161 at 1:44pm.

In the US, 4,308 reports were recorded at 1:50pm, with the number continuing to rise.

Last month, Meta’s social networks were reported to be down for thousands of users, with the company spokesperson Andy Stone issuing a statement on the matter.

In March 2024, Meta suffered a highly unusual outage of all its social media platforms on Tues­day, with users of Face­book, Instagram and Threads being locked out of their accounts for several hours.

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