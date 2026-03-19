E-Paper | March 19, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Jerusalem occupation

From the Newspaper Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 10:13am
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ISLAMABAD: The first International Congress of Seerat, which concluded in Pakistan recently, has called upon all Muslim countries to actively support the cause and national aspirations of Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, Eritrea, Comoro Islands, Cyprus, Thailand and Philippines. The Congress condemned Israel for the occupation of the holy city of Jerusalem and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Jews and the Haram of Ibrahim in Hebron.

… The Congress also called upon the Muslim countries to protect the sacred places of Islam and to take urgent and joint measures to restore the holy places in Palestine to the Muslims. Reaffirming that Islam does not permit dispossession in any form, the Congress invited the Christians of the West to note that the forcible dispossession of the people of Palestine in order to establish a “Jewish State, was a blatant injustice, which did not conform to the principles of Christianity”. It called upon the Western Governments to concentrate their efforts on undoing this injustice. The resolutions were passed in principle unanimously at the last business session … presided over by Maulana Kausar Niazi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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