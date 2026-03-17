E-Paper | March 17, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Delhi’s attitude

From the Newspaper Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Categorically denying Indian allegations questioning Pakistan’s desire for normalisation of relations with India, a Foreign Office spokesman here today [March 16] said Islamabad was ready for talks with New Delhi on any one or all the three outstanding issues under the 1972 Simla Agreement. The issues which still remain to be resolved are: establishment of diplomatic relations, the right to overfly each other’s territories and the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan, the spokesman said, has been keen to accelerate the process of normalisation. It was ready for talks as soon as India was willing to do so. [He] described as totally without foundation the Indian [PM’s] allegation that Pakistan had sent clandestine shipments of arms to pro-Pakistan elements in Bang­la­desh. He said Indian Foreign Minister Y.B. Chavan’s accusations that Pakistan was disp­l­a­­ying “contradictory attitudes” regarding nor­­malisation … had “no validity”. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] Prime Minister Harold Wilson … stunned Britain by announcing he is going to resign… . He will step down as soon as the parliamentary Labour Party has elected a new leader.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe