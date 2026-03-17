From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Delhi’s attitude

ISLAMABAD: Categorically denying Indian allegations questioning Pakistan’s desire for normalisation of relations with India, a Foreign Office spokesman here today [March 16] said Islamabad was ready for talks with New Delhi on any one or all the three outstanding issues under the 1972 Simla Agreement. The issues which still remain to be resolved are: establishment of diplomatic relations, the right to overfly each other’s territories and the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan, the spokesman said, has been keen to accelerate the process of normalisation. It was ready for talks as soon as India was willing to do so. [He] described as totally without foundation the Indian [PM’s] allegation that Pakistan had sent clandestine shipments of arms to pro-Pakistan elements in Bang­la­desh. He said Indian Foreign Minister Y.B. Chavan’s accusations that Pakistan was disp­l­a­­ying “contradictory attitudes” regarding nor­­malisation … had “no validity”. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] Prime Minister Harold Wilson … stunned Britain by announcing he is going to resign… . He will step down as soon as the parliamentary Labour Party has elected a new leader.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026