E-Paper | March 18, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Services to Islam

From the Newspaper Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:48am
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RAWALPINDI: Pakistan is destined to play a leading role in the solidarity and progress of the world of Islam under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, Mr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. These firm views were expressed by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Sabeel, Imam of Haram Sharif, when he called on the [PM] at Prime Minister’s House this afternoon [March 17].

The Imam-i-Kaaba paid rich tributes to the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister and said he had never met a statesman with more enlightened and pragmatic approach than the [PM]… . … Imam Sahib further said that he was impressed by the interest the [PM] has shown in making Pakistan the citadel of Islam. [He] … declared that any damage to this great Islamic country would be a damage to the whole world of Islam and even to Islam itself.

Imam Sahib [said] … he would pray for the long life of the [PM] and unity and prosperity of Pakistan at Haram Sharif. … The [PM] thanked Imam Sahib and said, “nothing can be greater than this for me”. The [PM] told the distinguished guest that the people of Pakistan had great love for Islam and the Imam must have seen this in various cities he visited. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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