Punjab CM for action against transporters for overcharging

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday ordered a strict crackdown on transport owners charging excessive fares from passengers leaving for their home towns during the upcoming Eid days.

The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure strict implementation of notified transport fares across all districts and warned that legal action would be taken against transporters found overcharging passengers.

She instructed the deputy commissioners to closely monitor transport operations to prevent excessive fare collection and ticket black marketing. The authorities concerned were also directed to prominently display official fare lists at all bus terminals to ensure transparency for passengers.

She further directed that arrangements be made for Iftar for fasting passengers travelling during Ramazan. She also instructed officials to ensure proper seating arrangements and availability of fans in waiting areas at bus stands to facilitate travellers.

In addition, the CM directed that cleanliness be ensured at all bus terminals and instructed the transport department and other relevant authorities to conduct continuous field inspections to provide relief to the public. She also ordered strict monitoring of markets and bazaars to prevent the movement of anti-social elements during the Eid shopping season.

She emphasised that poor passengers returning home for Eid must not be exploited under any circumstances. She reiterated that official fare lists must be prominently displayed at every bus terminal and directed authorities to take immediate legal action against transporters found charging excessive fares.

Meanwhile, the CM met the newly-appointed Consul General of China, Sun Yan, in Lahore.

During the meeting, the consul general invited her to visit China.

The CM appreciated China’s continued defence cooperation with Pakistan and its role in helping ease tensions with other countries, describing the friendship between Pakistan and China as exemplary.

The meeting also reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-China friendship and work together for shared prosperity. Both sides emphasised enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy and information technology while expanding economic and cultural exchanges between the government of Punjab and the Chinese consulate.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026