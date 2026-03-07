Crackdown launched on transporters for overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In view of the expected rush during on the eve of Eid and transporters charging excessive fares from passengers, the secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Dera, Shaukat Iqbal, has initiated immediate measures to avert the situation.

Under the initiative, approved fare lists are being prominently displayed on all passenger vehicles to provide relief to commuters and ensure that transporters strictly adhere to officially approved fares.

The officials from the traffic police, VETS, and MVE staff accompanied the RTA secretary during the enforcement drive. Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Iqbal said the step has been taken to protect passengers from overcharging and to ensure transparency in the transport system during the busy Eid period.

He also warned drivers and transport operators that strict action would be taken against anyone found charging more than the approved fare or carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity.

FINE IMPOSED ON SWEET SHOPKEEPERS: District administration launched a crackdown against sweet and bakery shops, imposing a total fine of Rs89,000 after several violations were found during inspections.

According to the administration, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arslan, along with a team from the Halal Food Authority, visited various sweet and bakery shops in the tehsil. During the operation, both the shops and their food production units were thoroughly inspected.

They observed several violations during the inspection, including the absence of expiry dates on sweets, sohan halwa, and bakery items, poor hygiene conditions, and workers operating without wearing caps and aprons.

In addition, workers were found to have poor personal hygiene, and in some places food items were kept directly on the floor without proper covering.

The inspection team also found the use of China salt, stale and unhealthy cooking oil, accumulation of dirty water in kitchens, presence of flies and the use of contaminated utensils.

Authorities imposed fines on the shop owners for these violations, totaling Rs89,000.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026