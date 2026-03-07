E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Crackdown launched on transporters for overcharging

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In view of the expected rush during on the eve of Eid and transporters charging excessive fares from passengers, the secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Dera, Shaukat Iqbal, has initiated immediate measures to avert the situation.

Under the initiative, approved fare lists are being prominently displayed on all passenger vehicles to provide relief to commuters and ensure that transporters strictly adhere to officially approved fares.

The officials from the traffic police, VETS, and MVE staff accompanied the RTA secretary during the enforcement drive. Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Iqbal said the step has been taken to protect passengers from overcharging and to ensure transparency in the transport system during the busy Eid period.

He also warned drivers and transport operators that strict action would be taken against anyone found charging more than the approved fare or carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity.

FINE IMPOSED ON SWEET SHOPKEEPERS: District administration launched a crackdown against sweet and bakery shops, imposing a total fine of Rs89,000 after several violations were found during inspections.

According to the administration, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arslan, along with a team from the Halal Food Authority, visited various sweet and bakery shops in the tehsil. During the operation, both the shops and their food production units were thoroughly inspected.

They observed several violations during the inspection, including the absence of expiry dates on sweets, sohan halwa, and bakery items, poor hygiene conditions, and workers operating without wearing caps and aprons.

In addition, workers were found to have poor personal hygiene, and in some places food items were kept directly on the floor without proper covering.

The inspection team also found the use of China salt, stale and unhealthy cooking oil, accumulation of dirty water in kitchens, presence of flies and the use of contaminated utensils.

Authorities imposed fines on the shop owners for these violations, totaling Rs89,000.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe