Karachi citizens brace for price shock as milk rates set to cross Rs300

• Dairy farmers claim prices of electricity, medicines, gas, livestock fodder and other essential inputs are rising following petrol price hike

• Commissioner vows action in case of violation of Rs220 per litre notified price

• Transporters overcharge passengers despite govt’s warning of crackdown

KARACHI: While the recent petrol price hike has sent shockwaves across the country, a unilateral rise in fares by transporters and an announcement by fresh milk sellers to increase prices in the city have added to concerns, with experts warning that the cost of daily essentials is likely to skyrocket in the coming days.

The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) has already demanded a significant hike in the price of milk and is pushing for an increase to Rs300 per litre due to rising petrol prices and production costs.

DCFA President Shakir Umar Gujjar told Dawn that the milk price in the city had come under upward pressure and needed to be revised immediately.

He said that the price of fresh milk was likely to increase to Rs300 per litre after Eid as the prices of electricity, medicines, gas, livestock fodder and other essential inputs were rising following the petrol price hike.

Mr Gujjar said that the price would be increased unilaterally if it was not officially notified after Eid.

The milk sellers said that the officially notified retail price had been fixed at Rs220 per litre, while wholesalers were providing it at rates ranging from Rs219 to Rs222 per litre.

They said that almost all retailers had to compromise either on the quality or quantity of milk to avoid losses.

A representative of the Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association (KMRFA), Abdul Waheed Gaddi, said that the price of fresh milk would not be increased by retailers during Ramazan.

As for the threat that retailers might unilaterally hike prices to Rs300 per litre without a new official notification, he said that retailers had always abided by the officially notified price and would not raise it on their own.

He said that the KMRFA had already moved the Sindh High Court seeking an appropriate increase in the retail price of milk. “Our petition is likely to come up for hearing after Eid,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi told Dawn that the city authorities had not notified any increase in the milk price. “Any violation of notified prices will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law,” he warned.

Review of transport fares ordered

Despite the provincial government’s warning to crack down on transporters illegally increasing fares, passengers are being overcharged by public transporters, sparking heated altercations across the city.

On Monday, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the transport portfolio, stepped in and ordered a review of public transport fares after taking notice of the sudden increase.

Chairing a transport department meeting, he made it clear that only the provincial government could approve fare hikes, warning that transporters who increased fares without approval would face strict action.

The senior minister directed the transport department to determine fair and balanced rates, if required.

Mr Memon directed the transport department to immediately launch a field-checking campaign and instructed the authorities to establish an effective system for the redressal of public grievances.

Experts believe that people will have to brace themselves for a significant price hike as the increase in petroleum prices is expected to raise transportation costs, which in turn may push up the prices of essential commodities.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026