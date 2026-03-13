E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Austerity plan

From the Newspaper Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 09:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

AUSTERITY measures must be visible and start from the top. Mere rhetoric will not serve the purpose. There are examples set by the likes of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Fatima Jinnah and others that we need to emulate. The government, like its predecessors, has resorted to steps that burden the rich and poor equally. This is not what austerity looks like.

The prime minister and all constitutional office holders must do away with the practice of declaring multiple private residences as camp offices whose expenses are then borne by the state. All of them must reside at state-built residences, which will save billions on security and logistics alone. There is no justification for burdening country with such expenses.

We need to follow the austerity that was adopted by Angela Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany, who was at helm for over 16 years of what was Europe’s most affluent nation with a $4 trillion gross domestic product (GDP). She was a highly educated individual who held a PhD in chemistry.

While in office, she led a simple lifestyle and preferred to reside at the same modest apartment with her husband where they used to live before coming to power. She dressed modestly and faced criticism for wearing the same coat for over 18 years. In response to a journalist’s query, she famously responded that she was a public servant and not a fashion model, and people must judge her on the basis of her performance and not her attire.

Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe