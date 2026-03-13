Pesco blues

A FEW months ago, I had lodged an online overbilling complaint with the portal of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco). There was no response. I had all but forgotten the matter when I recently received a call from a landline number. The caller, after reminding me of the matter, informed that my complaint regarding overbilling had been set for hearing in Nowshera city, and that I had to be present there to pursue the case. I was shocked.

It seemed pretty ridiculous to me to travel around 50km in order to attend a case that I had long forgotten. I simply asked the official why it had taken them so long to process a simple complaint. I also asked him if I could visit my city’s sub-division to take the matter forward. The official replied that complaint had been received ‘just a couple of weeks ago’ from the Pesco head office in Peshawar, and that I must in person visit the venue finalised by the utility service.

When told that it would be inconvenient for me to travel there for the purpose, the official replied with a gem: “You are not alone. Everyone in Pakistan is in some trouble.” This is a perfect example of lethargic and non-serious attitude of a government entity that collects more taxes from the public than any other service.

Waseem Abbas

Swabi

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026