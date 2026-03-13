E-Paper | March 13, 2026

University affairs

March 13, 2026
A VIDEO on social media went viral recently, showing a senior official of Sindh University’s Dadu campus in an inebriated condition behaving rudely with a group of teachers. The said official has previously been accused of using abusive language against artists and literary figures.

Following a strong public demand for action against him, a committee was finally formed to investigate the matter. What was astonishing was an immediate campaign on social media in his support.

Universities in Sindh have been no stranger to controversies related to abuse of power, student politics, accusations of sexual harassment, and indiscipline.

Faculty members are known to insult their students, asking them to live with it. Those who question such a behaviour have to ultimately pay the price in the shape of negative marking in examinations.

Sincere senior professors and relevant authorities in the government should look into the broad-spectrum malaise that is ailing the seats of higher learning in Sindh.

Gulsher Panhwer
Johi

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

