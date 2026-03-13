E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Talks ongoing: IMF

Our Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WASHINGTON: Pakis­tan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have made ‘considerable progress’ in ongoing discussions over the country’s economic reform programmes, according to an end-of-mission statement issued by the IMF early Thursday.

The statement stated that an IMF team, led by Iva Petrova, held meetings in Karachi and Islam­abad, as well as virtually, from Feb 25 to March 11, reviewing Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

“Discussions also covered the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on Pakistan’s economic outlook, the balance of payments and external financing needs amid volatile and rising energy prices and tighter global financial conditions,” Ms Petrova said.

At the conclusion of the talks, she said, “While considerable progress was made in the discussions, these will continue in the coming days, including to more fully assess the impact of recent global developments on Pakistan’s economy and the EFF-supported programme.”

The IMF noted that programme implementation under the EFF “remained broadly aligned with the authorities’ commitments through end-February 2026,” and highlighted ongoing discussions on sustaining fiscal consolidation, ensuring tight monetary policy, and advancing energy sector reforms. Ms Petrova said: “Particular attention was paid to deepening structural reforms, given the authorities’ emphasis on accelerating growth, alongside efforts to strengthen social protection and rebuild health and education spending.”

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe