Talks ongoing: IMF

WASHINGTON: Pakis­tan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have made ‘considerable progress’ in ongoing discussions over the country’s economic reform programmes, according to an end-of-mission statement issued by the IMF early Thursday.

The statement stated that an IMF team, led by Iva Petrova, held meetings in Karachi and Islam­abad, as well as virtually, from Feb 25 to March 11, reviewing Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

“Discussions also covered the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on Pakistan’s economic outlook, the balance of payments and external financing needs amid volatile and rising energy prices and tighter global financial conditions,” Ms Petrova said.

At the conclusion of the talks, she said, “While considerable progress was made in the discussions, these will continue in the coming days, including to more fully assess the impact of recent global developments on Pakistan’s economy and the EFF-supported programme.”

The IMF noted that programme implementation under the EFF “remained broadly aligned with the authorities’ commitments through end-February 2026,” and highlighted ongoing discussions on sustaining fiscal consolidation, ensuring tight monetary policy, and advancing energy sector reforms. Ms Petrova said: “Particular attention was paid to deepening structural reforms, given the authorities’ emphasis on accelerating growth, alongside efforts to strengthen social protection and rebuild health and education spending.”

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026