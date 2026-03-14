Textile exports fall on sluggish demand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s textile and clothing exports fell by 7.22 per cent in February compared to the same month last year, underscoring weakening demand in global markets.

The decline follows a brief rebound in January, when the sector managed a modest year-on-year increase of 3.14pc, according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

This reversal highlights the volatility facing one of the country’s most critical industries, where international demand remains fragile and growth spurts are short-lived.

The export proceeds from the sectors recorded a negative growth since October. The exports fell by 8.56pc in December, 2.57pc in November and 0.57pc in October.

Official data showed that textile and clothing exports fell slightly to $1.311bn in February from $1.413bn a year ago.

Exports of readymade garments dipped 0.56pc in value but grew 3.60pc in quantity in February, while knitwear dipped 14.51pc in value and 5.91pc in quantity. Bedwear dipped 11.51pc in value and 11.23pc in quantity.

Towel exports fell 16.37pc in value and 21.64pc in quantity in February, whereas cotton cloth went down 10.91pc in value and 8.02pc in quantity, respectively.

Yarn exports surged 43.59pc YoY in February. The exports of made-up articles, excluding towels, decreased by 5.45pc, and tents, canvas and tarpaulin increased by 41.56pc in February FY26.

The import of synthetic fibre decreased 46.98pc, and the arrival of synthetic and artificial silk yarn dipped by 10.55pc in February FY26. The import of raw cotton declined by 59.16pc during the month under review compared with a year ago. However, the import of second-hand clothes grew 10.40pc during the month under review.

Oil imports fall

Pakistan’s oil import bill also showed a negative growth of 6.35pc in the first eight months of FY26, reaching $10.029bn from $10.709bn in the same period last year. The slight decrease reflects a slump in demand, particularly for petroleum products.

Data showed a 6.23pc decline in the value of petroleum products, but a 3.73pc rise in quantity during 8MFY26.

Crude oil imports saw an increase 6.64pc in value, with a 16.55pc rise in quantity, indicating that local refineries are processing more crude oil. On the other hand, imports of liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas fell by 26.13pc and 3.94pc, respectively, reflecting reduced demand for energy products.

Imports of the telecommunication group surged by 29.54pc year-on-year, mainly due to higher mobile phone arrivals, which surged by 29.59pc to $1.295bn during 8MFY26 compared with $1.368bn in the corresponding months of the last year.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026