Damaging proposal

Published March 12, 2026
THE recent proposal by Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, to lower the admission percentage threshold for medical and dental college seats in Sindh for the 2025-26 session is a dangerous move that threatens the integrity of Pakistan’s healthcare system. The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has rightly condemned the proposal as an attempt to undermine the value of medical education at the cost of public’s health.

The university administration appears to prioritise profits and, possibly, favour some particular segment of the province. It is certainly not interested in ensuring that only the most qualified individuals enter the medical profession. The PMA’s criticism that this is a “systemic betrayal” of meritocratic values hits the mark as such a policy shift would flood the healthcare system with ill-qualified practitioners who lack the necessary expertise and competence. In a field like medicine, where even minor errors can have life-or-death consequences, lowering the admission bar is not just misguided, it is reckless.

When it comes to improving the quality of medical education, the real issue, as the PMA itself has noted, lies in the country’s crumbling primary and secondary education systems. The fundamental problem is not just a lack of medical graduates, but the poor quality of students entering higher education due to systemic flaws. Without reforming the entire pipeline, from school level education to university admissions, any attempt to lower the current standard for medical school entry is simply a rather superficial fix.

Moreover, the claim that Pakistan is facing a ‘shortage’ of medical graduates is misleading. The real crisis is the mass exodus of talented doctors, driven by poor working conditions, low salaries and a lack of career progression. Rather than lowering academic standards to churn out more doctors, the focus should be on retaining the talented professionals we already have and improving the overall healthcare environment in the country.

The proposal to reduce the admission percentage threshold must be rejected by all concerned. Upholding strict merit-based admissions is crucial for ensuring that Pakistan’s future doctors are capable, qualified and ready to serve the nation’s health needs. Anything even a fraction less than that would be a disservice to the people and a serious blow to the future of the national healthcare system.

Akhtar Murtaza
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

