Women in Thar: Breaking barriers, transforming lives

“When young girls see women standing in classrooms as teachers, they begin to believe that they too can pursue education and build careers of their own. This has helped me provide a stable income for my family, while educating thousands of students in the region.“

These are the words of Isra, a teacher at the TCF–Thar Foundation Engro Powergen Secondary Campus in Islamkot, who is inspiring young girls in Thar and helping them redefine what is possible.

Stories like Isra’s reflect a larger transformation unfolding across Thar. Through its community upliftment initiatives, Thar Foundation, the social impact arm of Block II entities, has enabled hundreds of women to step into roles that once seemed unimaginable. Around 700 women have been trained as dump truck drivers, RO plant operators, teachers and lady health workers, allowing them to contribute to a brighter future for their families, villages and the region’s growing economy.

Education: Opening the door to endless possibilities

In collaboration with partners like The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Thar Foundation is supporting 33 school units across the region to provide quality education and digital literacy skills to more than 4500 students. Most encouragingly, girls comprise around 40 per cent of the enrolled students. These schools are supported by a growing number of local educators, including around 274 trained female teachers and principals, who are inspiring and guiding the next generation.

The Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) in Mithi represents another important milestone. The institute offers Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) programs in mining, electrical, mechanical and civil engineering. Today, more than 300 students are enrolled - including 13 women for the first time, marking a breakthrough for female participation in technical education.

Among them is Bhavita Chelani from Mithi, who is pursuing her dream of joining the mining industry. Her journey reflects the transformative power of education and highlights the growing role women are beginning to play in technical and industrial sectors.

“Despite financial challenges, my family supported my dreams. With the help of Thar Foundation, I enrolled in GPI to pursue a Diploma in Associate Engineering. Soon, I will travel to China to complete my education as well, which is a huge opportunity, and I hope it inspires other girls to dream big and pursue technical fields,” said Bhavita.

Healing communities, one village at a time

Improving healthcare was one of the earliest priorities for Thar Foundation. Even before coal mining operations began, investments were made to strengthen local health services.

Its seven medical facilities, including Thar Foundation Hospital, Islamkot, Marvi Clinic, Gorano Clinic and others, have offered free critical healthcare services to more than 450,000 community members since inception. These healthcare services include free consultancy, ultrasound, lab services, nutrition supplements, antenatal/postnatal care, family planning and free medicines. To tackle the severe maternal and child healthcare challenge in Thar, Thar Foundation is expanding the Islamkot facility into a 50-bed hospital.

Women have become central to this transformation as well. More than 320 women have been trained as lady health workers and midwives, providing basic medical awareness, maternal care and guidance to families across villages.

“Working as a Lady Health Worker has allowed me to serve the women and children in my village. Earlier, many families had little access to healthcare guidance, but today I am able to support them with basic medical awareness and connect them with proper treatment when needed. It makes me proud to contribute to the well-being of my community,” according to Dupata Bai, a health worker in Village Thario Halepota.

Access to clean drinking water has also improved the region’s health indicators in recent years.

Thar Foundation has installed thirty-three Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants across Thar Block II and surrounding villages. These RO plants now supply more than 12 million litres of clean drinking water every month to around 34000 community members.

15 of these RO plants are operated by local women, like Pathani. For her, this transformation has been deeply personal.

Pathani shared, “For years, my biggest struggle was finding clean water. I had to walk long distances every day, and many times there were conflicts over access. I was trained as an RO operator and today I proudly ensure clean water for my community. This opportunity has given me a steady income, allowed me to support my family and send my children to school.”

Reshaping mindsets by challenging norms

Women in Thar are also stepping into roles that were once unimaginable. From operating solar facilities to driving heavy dump trucks in the mining sector, these opportunities are challenging traditional barriers.

Ghulam Khatoon, a trained dump truck driver, represents another powerful example of change. “I completed six months of training and now I am driving these huge dump trucks, delivering coal from the mine to the power plant. This job is helping me provide quality education to my six children and earn enough income to support my family,” she said.

Lachhmi Bheel from Islamkot, a mother of three, transformed her life by working as a solar panel cleaner at the 5MW solar energy project in Thar Coal Block II. Previously working as a sugarcane cutter, she faced years of uncertainty and hardship. Today, her stable job has allowed her to purchase land, build a home and secure her children’s future.

Women of Thar leading change

Across Thar, these stories reflect a deeper transformation. Women who once had limited opportunities are now leading change in their communities as teachers, healthcare workers, technical students, operators, and dump truck drivers.

With Thar Foundation committed to driving inclusive development in the region, their journeys serve as powerful reminders that when women are given access to education, skills, and opportunity, they become role models of progress for their families, communities and the nation at large.

