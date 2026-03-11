E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Lebanon on fire

Editorial Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the Mediterranean too, as Israel has stepped up its brutal campaign against Lebanon, particularly the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah. Though the latest round of violence in Lebanon was sparked after Hezbollah targeted Israel following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, it should be remembered that Israel had violated the ceasefire reached in November 2024 thousands of times, killing over 100 civilians. Therefore, it seemed only a matter of time before hostilities resumed. The fresh Israeli aggression has had a devastating effect on Lebanon; some 700,000 people are displaced and living in “cold and overcrowded shelters”, according to Unicef. Moreover, Human Rights Watch has said Tel Aviv used white phosphorus to target civilians in Lebanon, which is considered illegal by many scholars of war. The Israeli brutality has even caught the EU’s foreign policy chief off guard; while Western states often take a lenient view of Tel Aviv’s monstrous violence, Kaja Kallas has termed the Zionist response in Lebanon “heavy-handed”.

Though the Lebanese president has criticised Hezbollah’s involvement in attacks targeting Israel, the fact is that the Arab nation’s army is unable to defend its borders against an ever-expansionist Israel. The disarmament of Hezbollah is a sensitive issue in Lebanon, but due to the weakness of the Lebanese army — some would say Washington deliberately withholds heavy weapons from it to ensure Israel maintains a strategic edge — Tel Aviv is free to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and slaughter its citizens at will. Nearly 500 Lebanese have been murdered by Israel in the latest round of hostilities, while Tel Aviv continues to occupy Lebanese territory. This behaviour is not unique. The Zionist state has been butchering Palestinians in the occupied territories for decades, while it has also expanded its occupation of Syrian territory. The war on Iran, meanwhile, has been an Israeli dream for years. Though the international community seems unable to stop Israel or the US from spreading chaos, Lebanon needs immediate attention. Israeli attacks against Lebanese civilians must stop forthwith, while all territory Israel has occupied must be vacated. If a negotiated end to the hostilities is not reached, then those subjected to Israeli aggression will resist by any means necessary.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe