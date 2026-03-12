E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Public trust

From the Newspaper Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:37am
PUBLIC policy often fails not at the design stage, but at the point of execution. Many policies are technically sound, but struggle during implementation because public trust is weak. Repeated policy reversals, uneven application, and vague communi-cation create uncertainty.

When as set of rules appears temporary or inconsistently enforced, citizens adjust their expectations. Compliance weakens, not out of defiance, but out of doubt about whether the policy will last.

Low trust raises enforcement costs as authorities rely more on oversight than cooperation. Voluntary compliance declines when people expect selective enforcement or abrupt changes.

Even routine measures, such as regulatory requirements or service reforms, lose effectiveness when citizens assume they may be revised or completely withdrawn. Over time, this creates implementation gaps where policies exist only on paper, but function poorly in practice.

Our policymakers should, therefore, approach trust as a practical governance variable rather than a moral appeal. Consistency in decisions allows citizens to plan around rules. Clear communication reduces confusion and misinformation.

Transparency in processes signals seriousness even when choices remain contested. Most importantly, follow-through builds credibility, since trust grows from repeated institutional behaviour, not from assurances or intent.

Ignoring trust carries a measurable cost. As such, sustainable reform depends as much on good design as on the level of public confidence that rules would be applied clearly, consistently and over time.

Arhum Kammran Shah
Lahore

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

