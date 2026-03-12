E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Textile exporters warn of disadvantages

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
A file photo of textile mills. — Reuters/File
A file photo of textile mills. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Leading textile and clothing exporters have warned the government that the current tax and regulatory framework disadvantages the export-oriented sector, emphasising that textile exporters are required to pay tax on every transaction, whereas domestic businesses settle their tax liabilities quarterly.

The issue, among others, arose during a meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at a time when exporters are struggling to compete with regional countries in international markets, while domestic policies have also contributed to a rise in the cost of doing business.

Exporters informed the finance minis­ter that the current taxation and regulatory framework puts them at a disadvantage compared to domestic businesses. Textile exporters are required to pay two per cent advance tax on each transaction, whereas domestic businesses pay taxes quarterly based on their deemed liability.

Additionally, a significant portion of exporters’ capital remains locked in the refund regime, creating liquidity constraints.

The exporters said the sector remains highly compliant and continues to bear high costs of doing business despite structural constraints.

They urged the government to simplify the tax regime, ensure equitable treatment between export-oriented and domestic businesses, and introduce measures to release blocked refunds so that exporters can fully utilise the sector’s growth potential.

The finance minister was informed that value-added textile exports are projected to reach about $15.6bn in fiscal year 2025-26. The value-added sector is expected to account for roughly 80 to 85pc of total textile exports and around 51pc of the country’s overall exports.

The finance minister acknowledged the concerns raised by the exporters and assured participants that the government would consider reforms within the available fiscal space. Both sides agreed to continue consultations after the Eid holidays to advance discussions on the proposed policy measures.

An official announcement emphasised that strengthening export-led sectors remains central to Pakistan’s economic revival strategy. The minister noted that enhancing productivity, encouraging innovation, and improving the global competitiveness of Pakistan’s key industries are critical to expanding exports, creating employment opportunities, and sustaining long-term economic growth.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining close engagement with industry stakeholders to ensure that economic policies remain responsive to the needs of the business community while supporting sustainable and inclusive growth.

Mr Aurangzeb observed that policy frameworks are being continuously refined to promote investment, facilitate reinvestment by established exporters, and remove procedural bottlenecks that hinder industrial expansion, while maintaining fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe