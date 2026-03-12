School counsellors

THE establishment of Career Placement and Counselling Centres (CPCCs) in universities is a great step towards destigmatising mental health concerns. However, schools and colleges are still missing out on a lot. Schools and colleges in Pakistan focus primarily on academics, rather than warning signs. Exposure to sports has been limited to merely two physical training (PT) sessions a week, and on-campus psychologists are nowhere to be found.

Primary and secondary education represent the first steps towards a child’s mental and interpersonal grooming. Students aged 11-16 years are the most susceptible to substance abuse, anger outbursts, rule-breaking, bullying and emotional fluctuations. The mid-adolescent period of emotional, physical and mental changes comes with conflicting interpersonal and social behaviour. In fact, it affects performance in all spheres: from classrooms to playgrounds.

In the presence of social media and online games, the charts of irritability, withdrawal and persistent aggression have become a growing concern. It is overlooked by peers, teachers and parents because it is popularly equated with ‘normal’ puberty changes. This behaviour is further intensified by the systematic absence of on-campus counsellors and psychologists.

To have a mentally strong generation, it is important that we look at these matters differently. It would be nice to integrate the subject of child psychology into teachers’ training programmes. This would help the teachers in identifying warning signs early and raise the flag.

On-campus counsellors must be brought on board to ensure a better classroom environment for students with mental disillusionment. These steps are academic imperatives, not optional considerations.

Muhammad Hamza Chaudhary

Lahore

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026